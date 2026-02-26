February 26, 2026 4:01 PM हिंदी

T20 WC: Unchanged South Africa elect to bowl against Windies in Super 8s clash

Ahmedabad, Feb 26 (IANS) South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl against West Indies in their second Super 8s clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

While South Africa are unchanged, the West Indies have brought Roston Chase in place of spinner Akeal Hosein.

The West Indies are coming to the contest by registering a dominating 107-run win against Zimbabwe, while on the other hand, South Africa also beat the defending champions, India, by 76 runs in their first Super 8s match. Both teams are unbeaten in the tournament and would look to come close to the semi-final berth by continuing their streak.

After winning the toss, South Africa captain Aiden Markram said, "We're going to bowl first. Looks like a pretty good wicket; we've played a couple of games here; it looks a bit tacky, and we'll look to make the most of it. We've been lucky to have played a few games here; the conditions have been different, and we're looking forward to it. Same team. He's leading the team from the front, gives some inputs, and he's played IPL at this venue."

While after losing the toss, West Indies captain Shai Hope said, "Just put the runs on the board again. We would have bowled first as well. One change: Roston Chase replaces Akeal Hosein. It's just a tactical change; he hasn't been dropped, as he's played very well. We've played some good cricket so far, and the boys are up for this game."

Playing XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

