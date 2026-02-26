February 26, 2026 4:01 PM हिंदी

Talks with US Commerce Secretary focused on boosting economic partnership: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said he held ‘very fruitful discussions’ with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor to expand trade and economic ties between the two countries.

In a post on social media platform X, Goyal said he hosted the US Secretary of Commerce and the US Ambassador in India and engaged in meaningful talks aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and economic partnership.

He highlighted that the discussions focused on expanding cooperation and deepening engagement between India and the United States.

“Hosted US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor. Engaged in very fruitful discussions to expand our trade and economic partnership,” Goyal wrote on X.

The meeting comes at a time when India has been actively working to enhance its global trade footprint and build stronger economic relationships with key partners.

The government has been pushing for greater market access for Indian businesses and encouraging integration into global value chains.

Earlier, Goyal had said that India has concluded nine free trade agreements (FTAs) covering 38 nations, giving Indian businesses preferential access to nearly two-thirds of global trade.

He noted that these agreements are helping Indian goods, services, agricultural and fisheries products, and labour-intensive sectors reach new markets while also improving talent mobility.

According to the minister, the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is not about isolation but about building resilient, trusted and diversified supply chains through global engagement.

He has repeatedly called upon entrepreneurs and industry leaders to take global opportunities to MSMEs, farmers, exporters and fishermen across the country.

Speaking at the 27th edition of the ‘EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards’ in Mumbai recently, Goyal had said that India’s growth journey will continue to be driven by its entrepreneurs and youth.

He expressed confidence that young India will lead the country through the ‘Amrit Kaal’ towards becoming a developed economy by 2047.

