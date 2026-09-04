Kartik Aaryan shares photo dump enroute London ahead of ‘Captain India’ shoot

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has shared a glimpse of his life as he gears up for the shooting of his upcoming film ‘Captain India’.

On Friday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures and videos from his trip to London. The post includes pictures of airports, him listening to music, reading the shooting draft of the script on his tablet, and his luggage. The actor flew from Mumbai to London.

He wrote in the caption, “VABB to EGLL”.

‘Captain India’ reportedly draws on India’s real-life evacuation of citizens from a war-torn country. As seen in one of the pictures, the film is directed by Shimit Amin, who is known for ‘Chak De! India’. It is produced by T-Series‘ Bhushan Kumar and Baweja Studios, alongside Dopamine Studios, with S.B. Films handling production.

Earlier, in July, the actor was invited by President Droupadi Murmu to attend the prestigious ‘At Home Reception’ on 15th August at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' actor was a part of the high-profile gathering hosted by the President during the 80th Independence Day. Kartik was the only actor from Bollywood to attend the prestigious gathering, joining the distinguished invitees.

For the uninitiated, the ‘At Home Reception’ is a formal gathering hosted by the President of India where prominent names from various walks of life, including national leaders, armed forces personnel, sportspersons, artists and notable achievers, come together under a single roof. This invitation for Kartik followed his recent honour of being awarded with the 'Best Actor' title at the 72nd National Film Awards for his performance in Kabir Khan’s much-appreciated sports drama 'Chandu Champion'.

In July, Kartik shared a special family moment on social media when his name was announced as the winner of a National Award.

--IANS

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