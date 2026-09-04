India has sent 95 tonnes of relief material, 54 personnel to flood-hit Nepal: MEA

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Continuing with its humanitarian assistance to Nepal, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that India has so far sent around 95 tonnes of relief material on seven aircraft, along with 54 personnel to support rescue and relief efforts following the devastating flash floods in the Himalayan nation.

Addressing a bi-weekly press briefing in New Delhi on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India would continue to extend assistance based on the requirements communicated by the Nepalese government, with plans to send additional forensic kits, Bailey bridges and other requested materials in the coming days.

"We will continue to provide assistance as per the requirements of the Nepal government. In the coming days, we plan to send more forensic kits, Bailey bridges and other materials that are requested by the Nepal government. Yesterday, we had two Indian aircraft flying to Kathmandu along with 21 tonnes of relief material. Till now, we have supplied around 95 tonnes of relief materials on seven aircraft. In addition to the relief material, we've also sent 54 personnel to support relief and rescue efforts in Nepal. This comprises 30 tunnel rescue experts, 19 forensic experts, and a five-member medical team. Our rescue and forensic teams are deployed on the ground, and they are working closely with the Nepalese authorities," said Jaiswal

Jaiswal further said that 275 Indian nationals are currently unaccounted for, while 1,907 Indian nationals have so far crossed safely into Nepal from China. He added that, according to official sources in China, no Indian travellers are currently stranded in the Tibet Autonomous Region.

“As per our current information, 275 Indian nationals remain missing. We continue to be in close touch with the Nepali government, with the Ministry of Home Affairs here and the concerned state governments in India. We have been regularly releasing the names of Indians who have been rescued. We deeply appreciate the efforts of the Nepal authorities in this regard. So far, 166 Indian nationals have been rescued in Nepal. So far, 1,907 Indian nationals have safely crossed into Nepal from China. And as per official sources in China, there are no Indian travellers who are stranded in the Tibet Autonomous Region,” the MEA spokesperson mentioned.

The death toll from the flood disaster in Nepal had reached 1,252 by Thursday noon, with 4,216 people remaining out of contact, according to the latest data released by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

The massive flood that struck Nepal's Rasuwa originated in the Tibetan region of China on August 26. It swept through the transboundary Bhote Koshi River, leaving over a thousand dead, including foreign nationals, and caused widespread destruction in the Himalayan nation.

--IANS

scor/as