Harrdy Sandhu says ‘Stuck On You’ is about being completely awestruck

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Actor-singer Harrdy Sandhu, who has released his latest song ‘Stuck On You’, has said that the song captures someone’s imprint on the mind in a youthful and melodic way.

Harrdy Sandhu and Hiiya Bajwa’s chemistry is one of the highlights of the music video, and adds to its youthful and romantic appeal. With its contemporary sound, easy-going vibe and feel-good energy, ‘Stuck On You’ is the kind of song that fits perfectly when you’re in the mood for a little romance.

Talking about the song, Harrdy Sandhu shared, “There’s something very special about that phase when you’re falling for someone and they’re constantly on your mind. With ‘Stuck On You’, I wanted to capture that feeling in a youthful and melodic way”.

He further mentioned, “The song is about that kind of love where you want someone closer, you miss them when they’re not around, and no matter how much you try, you can’t quite get them out of your head. I think a lot of people will relate to that feeling of being completely consumed by someone, when your heart simply has other plans. I want the song to stay with them, get stuck in their minds and, more importantly, in their hearts. I hope listeners connect with it and enjoy the song as much as we did while creating it”.

The song is composed by Kunwarr Mehta, Rohit Pandey, Bharath and Samad Khan, with lyrics furnished by Kunwar Mehra, Rohit Pandey and Rohit Singh Bhau, the song blends a modern sound with Harrdy’s signature melodic style.

Harrdy Sandhu is known for his energetic performances, distinctive voice and stylish image, and is one of the biggest names in Punjabi entertainment.

--IANS

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