Kartik Aaryan says 'Champions will be back' as Chandu Champion clocks 2 years of release

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Kartik Aaryan teased another exciting collaboration with the 'Chandu Champion' director Kabir Khan as the project completed 2 years of release on Sunday.

In an emotional post shared by Kartik on social media, he revealed that "Chandu Champion" remains the most special film of his life.

Reflecting on his journey of turning into Murlikant Petkar, he penned on the photo-sharing app, "Two years ago, I stepped into the shoes of a man the world had forgotten, and he ended up reminding me of everything I believed in. I’m not sure I’ve fully put it into words yet, but I’ll try. This film isn’t just about a man who refused to give up, it’s about the scars that become medals, setbacks that become comebacks. The 18 kilos I lost were nothing compared to everything I gained. #ChanduChampion is the most special film of my life. (sic)"

"To play Murlikant Petkar, I had to become someone I’d never been before. Every early morning, every drop of sweat, every moment of self-doubt on set- it wasn’t acting. It was living. Chandu’s story taught me that the world will laugh at your dream before it applauds it. That the finish line belongs to those stubborn enough to keep running. I carried that with me every single day of this shoot and honestly, I still do," he went on to add.

Kartik further went on to express his gratitude to director Kabir Khan and others who believed in him and also made it possible for him to bring the story of the Paralympics gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar, on screen.

"Kabir Sir, thank you for trusting me with a story this sacred. Sajid Sir, for making it possible and always being that powerhouse !! And to every single person behind the camera, the ones who ran with me at 5 AM & the ones who pushed me when I wanted to stop," he further wrote.

Kartik concluded the post with the promise of the champions returning with something extremely exciting.

"P.S. Can’t wait to share with you all what we have next for you. Bas thoda sa intezaar… Champions will be back!," the post ended.

--IANS

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