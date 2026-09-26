Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan call their twin boys the 'heart beats of our lives' as they turn 4

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's little munchkins, Uyir Rudro Neel N. Shivan and Ulag Daiwik N. Shivan, turned 4 years old on Saturday.

Commemorating the special occasion, Nayanthara and Vignesh uploaded a fun video of the twins entertaining everyone with their energetic dance.

They expressed their gratitude for having their sons in their lives in a heartfelt post that read, "(Red heart emoji) the happiness , the blessing , the meaning , the music , the vibe , the emotion , the Uyir and the Ulag of our life (red heart) happy birthday to U 2 ! #Uyir #ulag the heart beats of our lives (Red heart emoticons) @nayanthara #HBD #UYIRULAG (sic)."

"Every minute , every second amma & dada thank God for blessing us with U2 (Red heart emoticons) love you 2 (Red heart emoticons)", they added.

Nayanthara and Vignesh welcomed twin baby boys via surrogacy in 2022. Announcing the arrival of their little ones on Instagram, Vignesh had written, “Nayan and Me have become Amma and Appa. We are blessed with twin baby boys. All our prayers, our ancestors' blessings combined with all the good manifestations have come together in the form of two blessed babies for us. Need all your blessings for our Uyir (Life) and Ulagam (World). Life looks brighter and more beautiful. God is double great.”

After being in a relationship for a long time, Nayanthara and Vignesh finally got married in a traditional ceremony on 9 June 2022 in Chennai.

Work-wise, Nayanthara will be seen leading Sundar C's forthcoming devotional thriller 'Mookuthi Amman 2'.

A sequel to the 2020 Tamil fantasy-comedy 'Mookuthi Amman', the film will also see Regina Cassandra, Abhinaya, Yogi Babu, Khushbu Sundar, Urvashi, and Ajay Ghosh in crucial roles.

The film is expected to be out in theatres on November 6 during Deepavali.

--IANS

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