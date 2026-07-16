FIFA WC: 'My head is a bit fuzzy with disappointment,' says Bellingham after semi-final heartbreak

Atlanta, July 16 (IANS) England midfielder Jude Bellingham admitted he was 'gutted' after the Three Lions suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final, saying he had desperately hoped to be part of the squad that finally ended the nation’s long wait for global glory.

England looked on course for their first World Cup final since 1966 after Anthony Gordon gave them the lead in the 55th minute at Atlanta Stadium. However, defending champions Argentina produced a dramatic late comeback, with Enzo Fernandez equalising in the 85th minute before Lautaro Martinez struck the winner in stoppage time to book a final against Spain.

An emotional Bellingham struggled to hide his disappointment while reflecting on another painful exit for England.

“I think we can take a lot of experience from this, but it is so gutting. I wanted to be a part of an England squad that finally done it and got it over the line. To be here, telling the fans the same things they’ve heard for years, it’s really gutting,” Bellingham said after the match according to the BBC.

The 23-year-old also apologised to England supporters, who had travelled in huge numbers hoping to witness history.

“I wish I could give one more win or two more wins, but at the moment, my head is a bit fuzzy with disappointment, so I’m sorry,” he added.

Despite England’s exit, Bellingham enjoyed an outstanding tournament and was one of Thomas Tuchel’s standout performers. The midfielder finished the campaign with seven goal contributions, including a match-winning brace in the quarter-final victory over Norway that carried England into the last four. Earlier in the tournament, he also scored twice against Mexico in the Round of 16.

England had overcome DR Congo, Mexico and Norway in the knockout rounds to reach the semi-finals, raising hopes of ending six decades of World Cup disappointment. Instead, Argentina’s late rally ensured England’s wait for a second World Cup title continued.

The Three Lions will now shift their focus to the third-place playoff against France, while Argentina will meet Spain in Monday's World Cup final.

--IANS

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