Brar handed one demerit point for ICC Code of Conduct level one breach against England

Dubai, July 16 (IANS) India fast bowler Gurnoor Brar has been handed an official warning and handed one demerit point for a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first ODI against England at Edgbaston.

The incident occurred during the eighth over of the England innings on July 14, when Brar picked up the ball while fielding and threw it towards the batter in an inappropriate and dangerous manner.

According to an ICC statement, Brar was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to ‘throwing a ball at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an international match.’

Consequently, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Brar, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period. "Brar admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, and as such, there was no need for a formal hearing," the ICC said on Thursday.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Mike Burns, third umpire Sam Nogajski, and fourth umpire Russell Warren. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and the player faces a ban. Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test, two ODIs, or two T20Is, whichever comes first.

These demerit points remain on a player’s disciplinary record for a period of 24 months from their imposition, after which they are expunged. India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with a six-wicket win over England, where Brar picked two wickets for the visitors. The two teams will next face in the second ODI in Cardiff on Thursday.

--IANS

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