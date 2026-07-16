Karnataka doctor found murdered at home, 8-year-old son sustains stab injuries; wife in custody

Dharwad, July 16 (IANS) A 45-year-old anesthesiologist was found murdered inside his apartment in Karnataka's Dharwad, while his eight-year-old son was discovered with multiple stab injuries, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Dr Kiran Honannavar, an anesthesiologist associated with Chirayu Hospital. His wife, Dr Priyanka, an ophthalmologist, has been taken into custody for questioning, while their son is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

According to the preliminary investigation, no outsider is believed to have entered the apartment, as it is located within a highly secured residential complex.

Officials said only three people -- the husband, wife and their child -- were present inside the house when the incident took place.

The case came to light after Kiran's family members repeatedly tried to contact him throughout the day. According to the police, Priyanka allegedly told the family members that Kiran was resting and later told them that he had stepped out. However, when he remained unreachable until the evening, concerned relatives visited the apartment and made the shocking discovery.

Police said Kiran was found lying in a pool of blood inside the residence, while the couple's eight-year-old son was found injured in another room with stab wounds.

The child was still breathing when the officials reached the spot. He was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Police are yet to establish the exact sequence of events that led to the incident and are examining all available evidence.

According to the investigators, Priyanka is currently in a "state of shock" and has been making inconsistent and unusual statements during questioning. The investigators are carefully verifying her version of events while simultaneously collecting information from the family members to determine the possible motive behind the crime.

As part of the investigation, officials said that they will examine CCTV footage from the residential complex to reconstruct the movements of those inside and around the building.

A case has been registered at the Suburban Police Station, and police said the exact cause and circumstances surrounding the murder are expected to become clearer after the post-mortem examination and further investigation.

Some of Kiran's relatives have alleged that Priyanka was responsible for the murder; however, officials have not confirmed her involvement and maintained that the investigation is still in progress.

Officials added that the incident appears to have originated from a domestic dispute, although the precise motive is yet to be conclusively established.

Investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.

--IANS

sd/