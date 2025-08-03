August 03, 2025 7:58 PM हिंदी

Karnataka CEO refutes Congress leader's claim of forged voter list complaint in 2023

Karnataka CEO refutes Congress leader's claim of forged voter list complaint in 2023

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Karnataka has issued a firm response to a recent letter by former minister and Congress leader H. Nagesh, who sought a copy of a letter he claimed to have submitted in April 2023, alleging forged entries in the voter list for the Mahadevapura Assembly Constituency.

In a letter dated August 2, 2025, Joint Chief Electoral Officer S. Yogeshwar clarified that the office has no record of receiving any such document from Nagesh in April 2023.

The CEO's response came after Nagesh, in a letter dated July 31 2025, requested a copy of the alleged submission, stating that his team had misplaced the original documents listing forged entries in the voters list.

“This office does not have records of any such letter received from you during April 2023 on the issue of electoral rolls,” the CEO's letter stated, adding that the matter was suddenly raised now, more than two years after the alleged submission.

The election office further pointed out that a statutory copy of the electoral roll is always provided to contesting candidates during elections and is also available online.

“The office has a statutory copy of the electoral roll, which is available online and is always handed over to the candidates during the elections, including you while you were a contesting candidate,” the CEO's letter noted.

Interestingly, the CEO's office also highlighted that Nagesh did not file any election petition under Section 80 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, nor did he approach any appellate authority regarding the 2023 electoral rolls under Section 24 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

Nagesh, who contested the 2023 Assembly elections from Mahadevapura on a Congress ticket, alleged that discrepancies in the voter list had compromised electoral transparency.

However, the CEO's response appears to dismiss the possibility of any prior official complaint being on record, raising further questions over the timing and intent of the renewed allegations.

--IANS

sas/uk

LATEST NEWS

More tired the Indian bowlers get, the more pressure Harry Brook will try to put, says Stuart Broad on the fourth day of the final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at the Oval in London on Sunday.

5th Test: More tired Indian bowlers get, the more pressure Brook will try to put, says Stuart Broad

Tamannaah Bhatia reveals why adult friendships are the best

Tamannaah Bhatia reveals why adult friendships are the best

CBI arrests Customs official in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

CBI arrests Customs official in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

With aim of an obesity and pollution-free nation, Sports Ministry honours Postmen in 34th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo credit: SAI Media

With aim of an obesity and pollution-free nation, 34th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle honours Postmen

Yunus-led regime surrenders Bangladesh's defence autonomy in exchange for modest tariff cut: Report

Yunus-led regime surrenders Bangladesh's defence autonomy in exchange for modest tariff cut: Report

ECI rebuts allegations of electoral roll tampering, terms Chidambaram’s claims ‘misleading and baseless'

ECI rebuts allegations of electoral roll tampering, terms Chidambaram’s claims ‘misleading and baseless'

Gujarat ranks 2nd in marine fish production, estimated to be 10.37 lakh MT in 2024-25

Gujarat ranks 2nd in marine fish production, estimated to be 10.37 lakh MT in 2024-25

'Untrue': RBI has not asked banks to stop disbursing Rs 500 notes from ATMs by Sep, says govt

'Untrue': RBI has not asked banks to stop disbursing Rs 500 notes from ATMs by Sep, says govt

Yash Dhull smashes first ton of season to power Central Delhi Kings to victory in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo credit: DPL

DPL 2025: Yash Dhull smashes first ton of season to power Central Delhi Kings to victory

Bangladesh: 637 people killed in mob lynching incidents from August 2024-July 2025

Bangladesh: Over 635 people killed in mob lynching incidents since August 2024, says report