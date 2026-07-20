Karisma Kapoor showers praise on Shakira's FIFA World Cup act, says 'Lolo loves'

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Actress Karisma Kapoor seems to have been impressed by global pop sensation Shakira's performance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final on Sunday night.

She was seen showering praise on the Colombian singer through a post on her social media account.

Taking to her social media account, Karisma reshared a clip from Shakira's performance and wrote, "Uff too good," followed by a heart-eyes emoticons. She also added, "Lolo Loves," along with clapping emoticons.

For the uninitiated, Shakira headlined the historic first-ever FIFA World Cup Final halftime show, where she performed 'Dai Dai', the official song of the FIFA World Cup 2026, alongside Nigerian music star Burna Boy.

The singer also took to her social media account to share a few pictures from the event.

She wrote, Thank you @ghettokids_tfug, @burnaboygram, social media participants, and my whole team for being there for me for this performance that will live on forever.”

The performance marked yet another milestone in Shakira's long association with football's biggest tournament. She previously delivered one of the most iconic World Cup anthems of all time with 'Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)', the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Shakira had also returned to the FIFA World Cup in 2014 with 'La La La (Brazil 2014)'.

On the work front, talking about Karisma Kapoor, she was last seen in the mystery thriller 'Brown', directed by Abhinay Deol.

The actress is currently seen on the dance reality show, India's Best Dancer in the capacity of a judge.

–IANS

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