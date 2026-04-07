April 07, 2026 3:53 PM हिंदी

Karisma Kapoor reveals Raj Kapoor’s real name & the story behind Ranbir Kapoor’s name

Karisma Kapoor reveals Raj Kapoor’s real name & the story behind Ranbir Kapoor’s name

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) The latest episode of the singing reality show Indian Idol will feature Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor revealing the secrets behind the iconic pet names of the Kapoor family.

Host Aditya Narayan asked Karisma Kapoor to share something about Shammi Kapoor. Responding to it, Karisma said, “Ek trivia main bataun? Kya kisi ko pata hai Shammi uncle ka real name kya tha?”

She then revealed, “Unka naam tha Shamsher Raj Kapoor lekin unka pet name Shammi Kapoor itna popular ho gaya ki wahi naam sabne apna liya.”

Adding another interesting anecdote, Karisma said, “Mera ek aur trivia hai Ranbir ka naam Ranbir Kapoor hai, lekin yeh naam kahan se aaya?” To this, Geeta Kapur replied, “Aapke dada ji se.” Karisma confirmed, “Ji, Ranbir Raj Kapoor.”

Joining the conversation, Vishal Dadlani added, “Just to clarify, Raj ji ka poora naam tha Ranbir Raj Kapoor.”

Karisma concluded on a note, “Toh yeh joh pet names ka silsila hain, woh hamare family mein chalta aa raha hain Lolo, Bebo, Dabboo aur Chintu.”

Talking about Karisma Kapoor, the actress is the daughter of stars Randhir Kapoor and Babita. She is the granddaughter of legendary actor Raj Kapoor and grand niece of stars Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor is the younger sister of Karisma Kapoor.

The actress was a superstar in the 90s era of Bollywood.

From movies like Hero No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Shakti, Fiza and many more, Karisma always proved her acting prowess.

–IANS

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