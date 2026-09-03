Karisma Kapoor recalls rushing to beach at 7 AM to watch Zeenat Aman shoot ‘Samundar Mein Nahake’, upsetting Babita

Mumbai, September 3 (IANS) Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor recently took a trip down memory lane, as she recalled how, as a child, she would rush to the beach at 7 AM in Goa simply to watch veteran actress Zeenat Aman shoot for the song ‘Samundar Mein Nahake’.

The heartwarming anecdote unfolded on the sets of the dance reality show, ‘India’s Best Dancer Season 5’, where Zeenat Aman made a special appearance.

During the episode, Karisma opened up about her childhood memories from the sets of the 1983 film ‘Pukar’, which was being shot in Goa.

Karisma recalled that her father, actor Randhir Kapoor, was part of the film and would head to the sets for the afternoon climax shoot, while Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman were shooting a song in the morning.

As a young girl and an admirer of Zeenat, Karisma always made it a point to be there.

Karisma shared, “Jab main chhoti thi, I think Zeenat aunty, you may remember, Pukar ki shooting Goa mein chal rahi thi. Mere papa bhi film mein the, aur Amit ji, Zeenat aunty aur Tina aunty bhi the. Toh dopahar ko climax ki shooting hoti thi, toh mere papa wahan jaate the. Aur subah ek gaane ki shooting chal rahi thi Amit ji aur Zeenat aunty ki. They were shooting for song Samundar Mein Nahake. And I was such a fan! I was so awestruck by Zeenat aunty ki main roz subah-subah 7 baje beach pahunch jaati thi shooting dekhne.”

(When I was little, I think, Zeenat aunty, you may remember, the shooting of Pukar was taking place in Goa. My father was also in the film, and Amit ji, Zeenat aunty and Tina aunty were there. The climax was shot in the afternoon, so my father would go there. And in the morning, Amit ji and Zeenat aunty were shooting a song. They were shooting for the song Samundar Mein Nahake. And I was such a fan! I was so awestruck by Zeenat aunty that I would reach the beach at 7 every morning to watch the shooting)

Karisma further recalled how her mother would question her early-morning trips, but the young actor was determined not to miss a glimpse of her favourite star.

She said, “Toh meri mummy thoda upset ho jaati thi, ‘Kyun ja rahe ho?’ karke. I was like, ‘Nahi, I have to see Zeenat Aman! Woh paani mein dance kar rahi hain!’ So, I have such beautiful memories of seeing you during the shoot of the film Pukar. I think it was a great honour that I got to see that.”

(My mother would get a little upset and ask, ‘Why are you going?’ I was like, ‘No, I have to see Zeenat Aman! She is dancing in the water!’ So, I have such beautiful memories of seeing you during the shoot of the film Pukar. I think it was a great honour that I got to see that)

Touched by Karisma’s recollection, Zeenat reciprocated the admiration and praised the actress not only for her work but also for the person she has become.

Zeenat said, “I would like to reciprocate by saying that I am a huge fan of this young lady. Not only for her talent as an actor or a dancer, but for who she is, as a mom, as a sister and as a daughter. There is so much to admire about her. She is strong, feminine and beautiful. May you always get whatever you deserve and desire. Don’t change anything.”

Talking about the iconic song, ‘Samundar Mein Nahake’, it is a popular song from Ramesh Behl’s 1983 Hindi film ‘Pukar’, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, Randhir Kapoor and Tina Munim, with Prem Chopra in a key role.

The film’s music was composed by R.D. Burman, while the song was sung by Burman himself and written by lyricist Gulshan Bawra. The song was filmed on Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman against the beaches of Goa.

Along with ‘Pukar’ remaining as one of Zeenat Aman’s notable films from the period, her other superhit movies also include ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’, ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’, ‘Don’, ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’, ‘Qurbani’, ‘Dharam Veer’ and ‘Roti Kapada Aur Makaan’.

–IANS

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