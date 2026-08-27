Karisma Kapoor recalls Kareena Kapoor’s no-makeup look in Asoka, says she set a new trend

Mumbai, August 27 (IANS) Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor turned nostalgic while talking about her younger sister, actress Kareena Kapoor.

She recalled how the latter's natural look in the 2001 historical drama Asoka marked a departure from the conventional presentation of heroines on screen.

In an upcoming episode of the dance reality show India's Best Dancer Season 5, which celebrates the spirit of 'India Wala Dance', Karisma opened up about Kareena's journey as an actress and remembered how she embraced a completely natural appearance for Asoka.

Talking specifically about the film and Kareena's look, Karisma said, “Aur main ek cheez kehna chahti hoon Asoka film ke baare mein. Toh Asoka aisi ek film thi, I think first time jab ek heroine bina makeup full film kiya tha and Kareena Kapoor is without makeup, only kajal unki aankhon mein. She looked organic, so beautiful. Ek naya daur hi chalu hua, you know, to be totally pure and organic. I'm proud of my sister.”

(And I want to say one thing about the film Asoka. I think Asoka was one such film where, for the first time, a heroine did an entire film without makeup. Kareena Kapoor was without makeup, with only kajal in her eyes. She looked organic and so beautiful. It started a new era of being completely natural and organic. I'm proud of my sister)

Karisma also spoke about how she always sensed that Kareena was destined for a career in acting. Recalling their childhood, she said, “I think ye toh tha hi ki heroine banegi, artist banegi, bahot badi star banegi. Bachpan se hi woh dance karti thi, main seekhti thi dance. Woh aake baithti thi, mujhe dekhti thi, toh woh passion tha hi.”

(I think it was always clear that she would become an actress, an artist, and a very big star. She had been dancing since childhood, and I used to learn dance as well. She would come and sit and watch me, so that passion was always there)

Karisma's mention of Asoka, brings the focus back to the 2001 epic historical drama directed and co-written by Santosh Sivan, which starred Shah Rukh Khan as Emperor Asoka and Kareena Kapoor as Kaurwaki. The film presented a dramatised account of the early life of the Mauryan emperor and combined historical drama with romance and action.

Kareena's portrayal of Kaurwaki became one of the memorable early performances of her career. Her look in the film, particularly the striking eye makeup and earthy, period-inspired styling, later found a completely new audience on social media more than two decades after the film's release.

The film's music, composed by Anu Malik with background music by Sandeep Chowta, also remains an important part of its legacy. The soundtrack included songs such as 'Raat Ka Nasha', 'San Sanana', 'Roshni Se', 'O Re Kanchi' and 'Aa Tayar Hoja', with lyrics by Gulzar and Anand Bakshi.

Among them, 'Raat Ka Nasha' continues to be remembered as one of the romantic favourites from the film, while 'San Sanana', also known through its 'Jaa Re Pawan' has been going viral over social media off late.

--IANS

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