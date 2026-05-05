Karisma Kapoor on stepping in as judge for ‘India’s Best Dancer 5’: Feels like coming home

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Renowned names such as Karisma Kapoor, Jaaved Jaaferi, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis are all set to step in as judges for the fifth edition of the reality show "India’s Best Dancer”.

Sharing her excitement, Karisma said in a statement: “Returning to this stage feels like coming home. Every dancer who steps onto this platform brings a piece of their soul and the flavor of our culture, and I am ready to be moved by their passion once again.”

Jaaved added that returning to the judge’s seat after a decade feels right.

“Especially as we celebrate the essence of India Wala Dance. I am not just looking for perfect steps; I am looking for that raw, infectious energy and unique personality that makes it impossible to look away,” added Jaaved, who hosted the dance competition show Boogie Woogie in 1996.

The fifth season, hosted by Haarsh Limbachiyaa, will celebrate “India Wala Dance” and invoke nostalgia by bringing diverse dance forms to the forefront, which blends Bollywood dance styles with some of the most celebrated songs.

The upcoming edition will spotlight dancers from across the country. They will showcase their interpretation of the “India Wala Dance” through various dance forms.

Talking about the show, Geeta said: “The bar for India's Best Dancer is always rising, but at its heart, it is about the 'India Wala Dance' that connects us all.”

Geeta, who has assisted filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan in several films, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Main Hoon Na, and Om Shanti Om, to name a few, added: “I am looking for performers who don't just dance with their feet, but with their hearts.”

Terence said that any dancer can master technique.

He added: “But Indian dance was never just about the body; it was always about the spirit moving through the body. Precision without presence is just gymnastics. What I’m looking for is that rare artist who has trained both the instrument and the one who plays it.”

The show is set to premiere on May 9 on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

--IANS

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