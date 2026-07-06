July 06, 2026 6:24 PM हिंदी

Karisma Kapoor gives an insight into the monsoon effect on the sets of 'India's Best Dancer’

Karisma Kapoor gives an insight into the monsoon effect on the sets of 'India's Best Dancer’

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Actress Karisma Kapoor is currently seen as one of the judges on the dance reality show ‘India's Best Dancer’ season 5. On Monday, Karisma used social media to provide a glimpse of the massive waterlogging on the set of the dance reality show amidst the ongoing Mumbai rains.

The 'Biwi No 1' actress took to her official Instagram Stories and uploaded a video of all the water outside her vanity van, showing how bad things really are.

"Guys! This is outside my van. Can you imagine what is happening here?" Karisma was heard saying in the video.

She further went on to appreciate the team for keeping the work underway in full swing despite all the hardships.

Meanwhile, during a recent episode on the dance reality show, Karisma revealed that her journey in cinema has been defined by the iconic songs she has been a part of over the years.

On World Music Day this year, Karisma admitted that she is amazed by how the younger generation interprets music in today's time.

She was heard saying, “Every time I step onto the set of ‘India’s Best Dancer’ season 5, I am amazed by how a whole new generation interprets music through their incredible expressions and movement. It beautifully reminds me that music has always been pure nostalgia, magic, and emotion all wrapped into one. When I look back at my own journey in cinema, some of my most beautiful memories are defined by the iconic songs I got to perform”.

“Music has this incredible power to instantly transport you back to a moment, a feeling, or an era. It is so inspiring to see how a single melody can spark such diverse storytelling on stage today. This World Music Day, celebrate the songs that make you smile, the beats that make you dance, and the melodies that touch your heart. Keep celebrating the magic of music every day," Karisma added.

--IANS

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