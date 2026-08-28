Karisma Kapoor, Bharti Singh & others talk about Raksha Bandhan's importance and plans around the festival

Mumbai, August 28 (IANS) On account of Raksha Bandhan on August 28, Bollywood stars have expressed their heartfelt emotions for their siblings.

From Karisma Kapoor, Bharti Singh, to Geeta Kapur and others spoke about the bond they share with siblings and the significance of the festival in their lives.

Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor, who is currently seen in the capacity of a judge on the dance reality show, India's Best Dancer Season 5, said, “Raksha Bandhan is a beautiful celebration of the bond between siblings. My sister Kareena has always been my constant. From the little moments we shared growing up to being there for each other through every chapter of life .She will always be not just my sister, but a very special part of my heart. I feel incredibly proud of the woman she has become. This year, celebrating Raksha Bandhan on the sets of India’s Best Dancer Season 5 with my brother Armaan made it even more special and brought back so many cherished childhood memories. Having siblings who know you, understand you without words, and stand by you is truly a blessing. Wishing everyone a very Happy Raksha Bandhan and hoping we continue to cherish these beautiful bonds and memories with our siblings forever.

Geeta Kapur Judge of India's Best Dancer Season 5, said, “Raksha Bandhan is a beautiful celebration of the unconditional bond between siblings, a relationship that is built on love, understanding, laughter, and countless memories.since I don’t have biological siblings I have always held a special place in my heart, and I truly cherish the bond siblings share. This year, celebrating Raksha Bandhan on the sets of India’s Best Dancer Season 5 was even more special as Paritosh came to celebrate the festival with me. Having him there made the occasion feel even more personal and memorable. Over the years, I have realised that the people who grow up with you often become your strongest support system, but those u choose to be ur family also celebrate your happiness and stand beside you through every challenge as well."

She added, "As a judge on India’s Best Dancer Season 5, I see every day how important encouragement is in a dancer’s journey, and I feel that the love and support of siblings can give us that same strength in life. This Raksha Bandhan, I wish everyone a very Happy Raksha Bandhan and hope we continue to treasure these beautiful relationships.”

Jaaved Jaaferi, judge of India's Best Dancer Season 5, said, “Raksha Bandhan always makes me think of my brother Naved and my sister Muskkaan. With siblings, you don’t always have to say how much you care. It’s the little things the conversations, the teasing, the shared memories, and simply knowing that you have each other that matter. Being a judge on India’s Best Dancer Season 5 has also reminded me that behind every individual is often a strong support system that gives them the confidence to dream, take risks, and keep moving forward. For me, my family has always been that support system. Their love, encouragement, and constant presence have shaped me in more ways than I can express. Sibling bonds are truly one of life’s most beautiful relationships, and I feel grateful to have mine. I wish everyone a pyaar bharaa Raksha Bandhan and hope that we always cherish the people who stand by us, celebrate our happiness, support us through our challenges, and make life a little more meaningful simply by being there.”

Terence Lewis Judge of India's Best Dancer Season 5, “Raksha Bandhan is a beautiful celebration of the love and bond shared between siblings. Growing up with seven siblings, I have experienced firsthand how special it is to have brothers and sisters who become an important part of your journey, your memories, and your support system. Each sibling brings a different personality and energy into the family, but together, those relationships create memories that stay with you forever. Being a part of India’s Best Dancer Season 5 has also reminded me that every dancer needs encouragement and people who believe in them. In many ways, our siblings can be those very people in our lives. This Raksha Bandhan, I wish everyone a very Happy Raksha Bandhan and hope we continue to celebrate the love, strength, and beautiful memories that make sibling bonds so special.”

Star comedian Bharti Singh, Host of Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh, “Raksha Bandhan has always been very special to me because my siblings, Pinky and Dhiraj, hold such a special place in my heart. I absolutely adore my elder sister Pinky; she has always been my guide and someone I can rely on. My bond with Dhiraj is equally precious, and no matter how busy life gets, we always stand by each other. Every year, I also tie a rakhi to my spot dada because he has been like family to me and has always stood by me. I would love to tie a rakhi to our soldiers too, because they are the ones who protect our families and give us the freedom to celebrate moments like these. This year is extra special as it is Kaju’s first Raksha Bandhan, and I’m excited to make beautiful memories with him. With Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh, I’m also getting the chance to celebrate fun, laughter and togetherness with audiences. For me, Raksha Bandhan is ultimately about appreciating the people who are always there for you and making those bonds even stronger.”

Harssh Limbachiyaa, Host of Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh, said, “Raksha Bandhan has always held a very special place in my heart. Gola’s sisters have always tied him rakhi, and over the years, it has become such a beautiful bond filled with love and affection. This year is even more special because it is Kaju’s first Raksha Bandhan, so we are going to make the celebration even more special for him and create memories that he can cherish as he grows up. What makes the celebration even more special is the beautiful bond between our mothers."

He added, "My mom, Rita Limbachiyaa, and Bharti’s mom, Kamla Singh, also tie rakhi to each other. It is such an emotional and beautiful relationship to witness because, somewhere along the way, our families have become one. This year, it feels even more special to have all of them be a part of Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh. To see the people who have been such an important part of our lives come together on the show makes the journey even more meaningful. For me, Raksha Bandhan is no longer just about the bond between a brother and sister, but about the love, relationships and family we choose and build along the way.”

---IANS

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