August 12, 2026 11:03 PM हिंदी

Kareena reacts as SIL Soha Ali Khan poses with MIL Sharmila Tagore

Kareena reacts as SIL Soha Ali Khan poses with MIL Sharmila Tagore

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor reacted as her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan shared a wholesome family picture with mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore on social media.

On Wednesday, Soha took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a pic of herself facing the camera for a graceful click with mother Sharmila Tagore and sister Saba Pataudi.

The three Pataudi ladies were seen smiling in the picture captioned, "Home base (sic), followed by a rainbow and a red heart emoji.

Reacting to the post, Kareena dropped three red heart emojis in the comment section.

Soha's latest post on social media also featured a picture of her playing with her furry friends.

The 'Rang De Basanti' actress also shared a stunning selfie, followed by a still of a cute bear with the text, "Tum Kemon Aache?... Aami Baalu."

Actress Tillotama Shome also commented on the post, saying, "Epic poster and everything else beyond epic".

Earlier today, Kareena also used social media to pen a heartfelt birthday wish for Sara Ali Khan.

As part of the birthday wish, Bebo provided a glimpse into Sara’s food preferences.

Kareena posted a photo of herself with husband Saif Ali Khan Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan on her official social media handle and penned, “Happy birthday Sara darling…to more pumpkin sabzi and now yoghurts. May your plate always be full…”, tagging Sara in the post.

For the unversed, Kareena married Saif in October 2012. Sara and Ibrahim are Saif's kids from his first marriage to Amrita Singh.

Kareena and Saif are also parents to two boys - Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Talking about Kareena's professional commitments, she will soon be seen leading Meghna Gulzar's "Daayra".

Bebo will share the screen with Southern heartthrob Prithviraj Sukumaran for the first time in her next.

Kareena has already wrapped up the shoot for the eagerly awaited drama.

--IANS

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