August 12, 2026 11:00 PM हिंदी

Aarush Bhola craves for change, says it keeps things interesting

Aarush Bhola craves for change, says it keeps things interesting

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Actor and content creator, Aarush Bhola, who can be seen in the recently released season 5 of the gaming reality show ‘Playground 5’, has spoken up on his relationship with change.

Aarush spoke with IANS along with his fellow mentors on the show, Elvish Yadav and Tejasswi Prakash during the promotions of the show at a 5-star property in the city.

When asked if change is always comfortable for him or if there is a sense of discomfort, he said, “If there is change in everything then I enjoy doing it. In the beginning, I used to do a lot of YouTube. People are used to seeing me. But gradually, you have to change your frequency, your content. Then I took this change. That I will share it for 3-4 days. After that, I decided to put some trip vlogs. Now I show some BTS vlogs. Some new opportunities have come. I did a reality show for that. But people didn't get a real personality because of me being a vlogger. As a vlogger, you record others more. you record your surroundings. So, people can’t ascertain your personality”.

He further mentioned, “On a show, a director, producer, all brains work, and that’s how your personality comes up. I wanted to show that to people. So for this change, I left all the vlogging. I went to that in my ‘Rise and Fall’. Then I came out of there. Then I saw the change. Now I do podcasts. All that should change only then the audience will enjoy”.

Talking about ‘Playground’, the show blends gaming, entertainment, competition and influencer culture into a single format. It is designed around a virtual playground, and brings together young creators, gamers and internet personalities who compete in a variety of challenges while navigating rivalries, friendships and team dynamics.

‘Playground’ season 5 is available to stream on Amazon MX Player.

--IANS

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