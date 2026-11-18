Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a heartfelt perspective on parenthood and the unconditional love of parents in the latest episode of the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 18.’

Reflecting on the sacrifices parents make while raising their children, the veteran actor said that they never bring up their children with the expectation of receiving financial support in return, but simply wish to guide them towards a better future and provide them with the best possible opportunities.

The conversation began when Amitabh asked Aakash how he planned to utilise the prize money he won on the show. In response, Aakash expressed his desire to secure a better future for his newborn children and do something special for his parents, who had always supported him and stood by him despite his physical challenges. Touched by Aakash's gratitude and affection for his family, Amitabh shared his thoughts on how parents raise their children selflessly, without expecting anything in return.

The ‘Sholay’ actor shared, “Dekhiye bhaisahab mera aisa mannana hain, Mata-Pita ki joh paravarish hain, voh yeh sochke paravarish nahi karte hain ki ek din aap unko kamake kuch denge. Unko keval itna hi lagta hai ki hum apne bache ko sahi disha dikha sakhe, unkhi padhai likhai dekh sakhe aur unke jeevan mein joh bhi achi cheeze hain voh unhe de sakhe. (Look, sir, I believe that parents do not raise their children with the expectation that one day, when they grow up, they will earn money and give it to them. All they want is to guide their children in the right direction, ensure they receive a good education and provide them with the best things possible in life. If you wish to do something for your parents out of love, that is a different matter altogether.)

“Agar aap apne Mata-Pita ke liye prem se unke liye kuch karna chahte hain toh theek hain woh alag baat hain, lekin mera aisa mannana hain ki Mata-Pita yeh soch lekar nahi chalte hain ki bache bade honge toh hume kuch kamake denge. Woh joh bhi karte hain, apne bachon ke liye karte hain.” (But I believe parents never raise their children thinking that once they grow up, they will earn money and support them financially. Whatever parents do, they do for their children.”)

In an upcoming episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 18’, Amitabh shared a heartfelt reflection on the selfless nature of parenthood during an emotional interaction with Pune-based contestant Aakash.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 18’ airs Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

--IANS

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