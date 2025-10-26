October 26, 2025 4:35 PM हिंदी

Kareena Kapoor shares proof that ‘weekends should last longer’ with her family

Kareena Kapoor shares proof that ‘weekends should last longer’ with her family

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor, on Sunday, gave a glimpse into her fun-filled weekends with her children, Taimur and Jeh.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Bebo shared moments that showcase the joy and laughter of family time. Through her posts, she highlighted why weekends with her family feel all too short and why these precious moments deserve to last longer. Sharing her candid shots, Kareena wrote, “Proof that weekends should last longer.”

The first selfie shows the ‘Jab We Met’ actress posing solo for the camera. The next candid shot of Kareena shows her taking a selfie while flipping her hair in the wind. In the following picture, the actress is seen riding a bicycle with her son sitting on the back. Another photo shows Taimur playing tennis. Kareena also flaunts her natural look in a no-makeup picture.

Earlier, Kareena had offered a glimpse of her Diwali celebrations this year, which she enjoyed at the kids' club alongside her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and their sons, Taimur and Jeh. For the caption, the ‘Veere De Wedding’ actress wrote, “This Diwali was in the kids club Cause never lose the child in you my friends Love and Light Everyone..Stay blessed.”

Recently, Kareena appeared in Alia Bhatt’s social media post, where she shared glimpses of her Diwali celebrations. The 45-year-old actress was seen posing with Alia, her aunt Neetu Kapoor, and other family members.

On the work front, Khan was last seen in "Singham Again", which hit theatres in late 2024. The action-packed film, directed by Rohit Shetty, also starred Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar. According to reports, Kareena Kapoor is set to portray a ghost in her upcoming film. The project has drawn attention for pairing her opposite a much younger male actor, with nearly a two-decade age difference between them.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

FairPoint: Bihar election proving to be political mirror reflecting Rahul Gandhi's activism dilemma

FairPoint: Bihar election proving to be political mirror reflecting Rahul Gandhi's activism dilemma

Salman Khan says 'life lived kingsize' in a heartfelt tribute to late Satish Shah

Salman Khan says 'life lived kingsize' in a heartfelt tribute to late Satish Shah

VP Radhakrishnan arrives in Seychelles to attend swearing-in ceremony of President-elect

VP Radhakrishnan arrives in Seychelles to attend swearing-in ceremony of President-elect

India emerges as strong performing market for global consumer giants

India emerges as strong performing market for global consumer giants

‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ cast sings show’s title track as they bid adieu to Satish Shah

‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ cast sings show’s title track as they bid adieu to Satish Shah

Anubhav Sinha looks back at making 'Ra.One' with SRK as the movie clocks 14 years

Anubhav Sinha looks back at making 'Ra.One' with SRK as the movie clocks 14 years

EAM Jaishankar wishes Austria on National Day, reaffirms commitment to advance partnership

EAM Jaishankar wishes Austria on National Day, reaffirms commitment to advance partnership

George Clooney recollects driving around Tony Bennettm getting yelled at by Frank Sinatra

George Clooney recollects driving around Tony Bennettm getting yelled at by Frank Sinatra

Karnataka’s Srishti Kiran clinches maiden international title at ITF J30 in Cabarete

Karnataka’s Srishti Kiran clinches maiden international title at ITF J30 in Cabarete

Women's WC: Rain delays start as India opt to bowl against Bangladesh; Uma Chetry handed debut

Women's WC: Rain delays start as India opt to bowl against Bangladesh; Uma Chetry handed debut