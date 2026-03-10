R J Balaji trashes rumours that Suriya's 'Karuppu' is to release on April 10; promises update on release shortly

Chennai, March 10 (IANS) Trashing rumours doing the rounds that actor Suriya's upcoming film 'Karuppu' was to release on April 10 this year, the film's director RJ Balaji has now put out a video saying that they will be coming up with an update in this regard in a week to 10 days' time.

R J Balaji posted a video clip of himself giving an update on the film on his Instagram page. The director said, "I know a lot of Suriya sir's fans are disappointed because it has been a long wait. I too have been doing this for almost two years. So, your wait will be worth it. We have no intention of taking time. In a week to 10 days, we will be meeting you with an update on when the film is to release."

He then went on to dismiss the rumours doing the rounds that the film would hit screens on April 10 this year.

"Definitely it is not on April 10. Let me tell that to you now itself," he said, even as he kept driving his car.

Trashing rumours that were doing the rounds in his own light hearted way, the actor-director said that there were rumours that there was a fight going on between him and the producer, between the producer and the music director, fight between the producer with the producer himself. Laughing all that off, he said, "I understand that you all are disappointed because of having to wait for so long but you will all love the movie when it releases. I will be back with an update."

It may be recalled that the director, who had participated in a college event that was held recently, had said, "Karuppu is ready for release. However, we do not want to create a hype as we don't want to make fans have huge expectations when they come to watch the film and be disappointed if the film falls short of such hyped up expectations. The movie has come out well and you will all like it. We intend to release the film after the elections this summer. It is a film which you can enjoy with your entire family. Students can enjoy it with their parents."

The film has triggered huge excitement ever since the makers released a teaser of the film. The teaser was released on the occasion of Suriya's birthday last year.

The teaser begins with the deity of Karuppu being worshipped with chilli powder even as a voice says, "It's not a calm deity that you worship with grace. If you pray with sincerity and offer chillies, it's a fierce deity that will deliver instant justice."

We then get introduced to Suriya's character in the film. We get to know he plays a lawyer called Saravanan and that he has another name -- Karuppu as well.

The rest of the teaser shows that the film will be a proper commercial entertainer with a lot of action sequences in it. Suriya is also seen delivering several punch lines in the film. For instance, Suriya says, " Blast! My brother, this is our time, I'm gonna give you all a whacking."

Actress Trisha plays the female lead in this film, which will also feature Malayalam actors Indrans, Sshivada, Swasika and Tamil actors Yogi Babu and cinematographer and actor Natty in pivotal roles.

The film has music by young music sensation Sai Abhyankkar, and cinematography by GK Vishnu, the very same cinematographer who impressed with his work in films like Vijay's 'Bigil', 'Jawan' and 'Mersal'.

R Kalaivanan will be the editor of this film, which will have Vikram Mor choreographing stunts for the film and Arun Venjaramoodu as art director.

--IANS

mkr/