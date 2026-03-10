Lisa Ray says midlife is not a crisis but ‘the most important act of a woman’s life’

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Actress and model Lisa Ray, on Tuesday, opened up about the realities of midlife for women through a reflective post on social media that spoke about ageing, self-worth, and finding inner peace.

The actress shared a post featuring a picture of herself dressed elegantly in a sari. She reflected on how growing older has helped her become more grounded and comfortable with her authentic self.

Sharing the post, Lisa wrote, “What no one tells you about Midlife…

When estrogen drops, so does people-pleasing.

Self-doubt gets quieter.

Peace gets louder.

Standards rise.

Boundaries hold.”

She added, “Midlife: when the hormones exit

and the nonsense goes with them.

Less apologising.

Less auditioning.

More self-worth.

More no.

More peace.

Midlife isn’t a crisis.

It’s the main character energy.

Act Two — and finally, it’s ours.

Call it what it is —

the most important act of a woman’s life.”

The actress has always spoken her heart out over sensitive issues and also on health, ageing, self-acceptance, without mincing words.

On the professional front, Lisa Ray has had a diverse acting career across Indian and international cinema.

She gained prominence with films such as Kasoor and also in critically acclaimed projects including Water, directed by Deepa Mehta.

Over the years, she has worked in Hindi, Tamil, and international productions, and also has appeared in television and digital projects.

On the personal front, Lisa inspired many by putting a brave front against her battle with multiple myeloma, a rare form of blood cancer, in 2009.

She had undergone treatment and later announced that she was cancer-free.

–IANS

rd/