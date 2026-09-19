India accounts for nearly 20 pc of world's semiconductor design workforce: IT Secretary

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) India currently accounts for nearly 20 per cent of the world's semiconductor design workforce and the government has placed substantial emphasis on design talent, with an ongoing programme to train approximately 85,000 design engineers, IT Secretary S. Krishnan said on Saturday.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the ‘SEMICON India 2026’ here, he said that the government will prioritise all dimensions of skill development, with a strong focus on semiconductor manufacturing.

“In the chip design domain, a massive talent pool is already skilled,” Krishnan mentioned.

He further stated that as far as investments and proposals at the ‘SEMICON India’ are concerned, each will be analysed very thoroughly and carefully because a significant government incentive amount is involved.

“Since public money is involved, we can commit incentives only after properly evaluating every proposal. Numerous large domestic and multinational companies are very keen to invest in this sector. This interest is driven by two key factors: their confidence in India's talent pool, and the stability and strong support provided by policy,” said Krishnan.

“Because of these reasons, a large number of companies and investors want to enter India and invest here. We will actively encourage them and work closely alongside them,” the IT Secretary mentioned.

Ashok Chandak, President of SEMI India-IESA, said that the event saw 12,000 visitors on day one, 16,000 on day two, and the momentum continues.

“This includes the early career engineering pool as well as the student community. On day one, we had a large number of students. This clearly indicates a strong desire to gain knowledge and understanding about the semiconductor sector in the student community,” Chandak told IANS.

He further stated that there has been a strong participation by Asian countries.

“We have participation from Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Singapore and Malaysia. There are a few visitors from Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand as well. This shows a strong interest of these countries and companies to work together with their Indian counterparts,” Chandak said.

--IANS

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