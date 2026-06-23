Kareena Kapoor says 'Can give Bumrah competition' as she flaunts her bowling skills opposite Taimur

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor turned cricketer as she was seen flaunting her bowling skills in her latest post on social media.

Bebo even went as far as to give a light-hearted challenge to Jasprit Bumrah, saying that she can even give competition to the celebrated Indian right-arm fast bowler known for his lethal yorker.

Kareena took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle on Tuesday and shared a photo collage of herself bowling to her elder son, Taimur, during a net practice session.

“Don’t underestimate my talent… I can give Bumrah competition too (Face with Tears of Joy and Smiling face with laugh emojis) @jaspritb1, (sic)" read the text overlay on the post.

Kareena has always been vocal about her son's love for cricket. Despite being surrounded by some of the biggest names from Bollywood, Taimur continues to be fascinated by sports legends such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

As Bebo appeared on her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan’s YouTube podcast, Kareena revealed that Taimur often asks if she knows India’s cricket legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, as he wishes to ask them for their cricket bats.

Kareena was heard saying during the podcast, “The only thing he (Taimur) keeps asking is, ‘Are you friendly with Rohit Sharma? Are you friendly with Virat Kohli? Can you message and ask him if I can get that bat of his? Is there a contact you have for Lionel Messi?’ I’m like, ‘No! I don’t know them!’’.

Talking about Kareena's professional commitments, Kareena will soon be seen leading Meghna Gulzar's 'Daayra', where she will be sharing the screen with Southern heartthrob Prithviraj Sukumaran for the first time.

The investigative crime thriller is touted to reflect on how a single diabolical act can trigger equal and opposite reactions.

--IANS

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