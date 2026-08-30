Kareena Kapoor provides a glimpse into her post holiday Sunday training

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor provided a glimpse into her post-holiday Sunday training through her latest update on social media.

On Sunday, Bebo dropped an insight into her intense fitness plan that included Seal rows, KB Oblique twists, and standing pull overs, among other things.

The 'K3G' actress uploaded a picture of her fitness routine mentioned on a whiteboard on her Instagram Stories that read, "THEY SAY NEVER MISS A MONDAYBUT!! KKK IS HERE ON A SUNDAY#ENTHUCUTLET

PART A

SEAL ROWS

KB OBLIQUE TWISTS TO COT

STANDING PULL OVERS

PART B ZONE 2

SKI

ROW

(SLOW) & KICKTHROUGHS (sic)."

“Post holiday sunday training is a must,” read the caption on the post.

On Thursday, Kareena Kapoor had introduced her Instagram family to her intense workout routine.

She posted a still of her training plan that comprised squats, kettlebell exercises, sled pushes and inverted ring rows.

Taking to her social media handle, Kareena shared a photograph of a whiteboard that had her “KKK Flow Dayz” workout. “Chalo ji,”

Bebo's workout was divided into two parts, with the first section including 12 landmine hack squats, 20 gladiator lifts and 20 kettlebell exercises, and the second part had four laps of sled push/pull, 20 low-to-high rotations and 12 inverted ring rows.

Kareena is known to rely on mindful eating and yoga, mixed with other forms of exercise, to maintain a healthy body and captivating screen presence.

Professionally, Kareena is awaiting the release of Meghna Gulzar’s 'Daayra', in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Prithviraj Sukumaran for the first time.

Bebo revealed in a recent post that playing ACP Ajooni Kohli made her reflect on realities that people may not always want to confront.

“There are films you do, and then there are films that make you sit with things you may not always want to think about. Daayra and becoming ACP Ajooni Kohli, did that for me,” she penned.

'Daayra' is slated to reach the cinema halls on September 18 this year.

--IANS

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