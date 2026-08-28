Kareena Kapoor joins Saif, Sara, Soha during the Pataudi Rakhi celebration

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan joined husband Saif Ali Khan, sisters-in-law Soha and Saba, and Saif's children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim during the Pataudi Rakhi celebration this year.

Soha posted a couple of glimpses from the Raksha Bandhan celebration on social media. While all the members of the Pataudi clan were seen posing in ethnic wear, keeping in tune with the festive vibe, Bebo shelled out breezy vibe in a casual blue T-shirt and open hair.

The album included a perfect family photo, along with Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh flaunting their Rakhis. Both Ibrahim and Taimur had similar football-themed Rakhis on their wrists.

We could also see Soha giving brother Saif a peck on the cheek. Soha's daughter Inaaya also got clicked as she tied a rakhi to cousin Ibrahim.

Sharing the photos on her IG, Soha wrote, "To those who make us feel loved, safe and cared for - happy #rakshabandhan (Red heart emoji) (sic)."

Reacting to the post, Saba commented, "Love you sis And Bhai too! To all those who made it special... Happy Rakhi!"

In addition to this, Sara also used social media to provide an insight into her Raksha Bhandhan celebration with brother Ibrahim.

The sibling duo posed in front of the temple in their house, which had an Idol of Lord Ganesha. Ibrahim was seen giving Sara a kiss on the cheek as he held the puja ki thali.

Shifting our focus to Kareena's work commitments, she will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Daayra'.

In a recent social media post, Bebo revealed that playing ACP Ajooni Kohli forced her to have a deeper look at realities that people may not always want to confront.

“There are films you do, and then there are films that make you sit with things you may not always want to think about. Daayra and becoming ACP Ajooni Kohli, did that for me,” she had penned.

With Prithviraj Sukumaran as the lead, 'Daayra' will reach the cinema halls on September 18 this year.

--IANS

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