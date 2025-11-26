November 26, 2025 3:13 PM हिंदी

Kareena Kapoor calls BFF Natasha Poonawalla ‘queen’ in sweet birthday shout-out

Kareena Kapoor calls BFF Natasha Poonawalla ‘queen’ in sweet birthday shout-out

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Kareena Kapoor took to social media to wish her best friend Natasha Poonawalla on her birthday.

In her sweet message, Bebo affectionately called Natasha a ‘queen.’ Taking to her Instagram stories, the Jab We met actress shared their selfie and wrote, “Happy Birthday Nats. Once a Queen always a Queen Love Love…Always Always @natasha.poonawalla.”In the image, Kareena and Natasha could be seen striking a happy pose together. The photo speaks volumes about the bond they share with each other.

Kareena Kapoor and Natasha Poonawalla share a strong friendship and are regularly seen together on trips and at social events. Their camaraderie often makes headlines, highlighting their stylish outings and fun vacations. The pair also enjoys attending parties and social gatherings together.

For the unversed, Natasha Poonawalla is married to Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India (SII), one of the largest vaccine manufacturers globally. The philanthropist is often seen gracing red carpets at high-profile events like the Met Gala. Natasha also shares a close friendship and strong social connection with the Kapoor sisters, Kareena and Karisma.

Speaking of Kareena, she never misses a chance to wish her close friends on their birthdays. Earlier, she had wished her cousin Armaan Jain, calling him her “darling bro” and adding that she “can’t wait to celebrate soon.”

Taking to her Instagram stories, the ‘Udta Punjab’ actress shared a monochrome picture posing next to Armaan and his wife Anissa Malhotra. For the caption, she wrote: “Happy birthday darling bro Love you loads and loads.Can't wait to celebrate soon @therealarmaanjain.”

Kareena and Armaan recently made headlines with the Netflix special “Dining with the Kapoors.” The hour-long special brought together cousins, siblings, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and in-laws for a lively and candid celebration of family bonds. Directed by Smriti Mundhra and created by Armaan, “Dining with the Kapoors” offered a glimpse into the family’s cherished traditions.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

A defeat too loud to ignore: Indian Test cricket faces its moment of reckoning

A defeat too loud to ignore: Indian Test cricket faces its moment of reckoning

Kriti Sanon says 'actors are great in waiting game' as she shares fun BTS moments from 'Tere Ishk Mein' starring Dhanush

Kriti Sanon says 'actors are great in waiting game' as she shares fun BTS moments from 'Tere Ishk Mein' starring Dhanush

R Madhavan arrives for the 'G.D.N' shoot in style, says 'what better way...'

R Madhavan arrives for the 'G.D.N' shoot in style, says 'what better way...'

Winning a Test series in India monumental achievement for South Africa: Steyn

Cricket in India isn't just playing against XI; you face a whole nation: Dale Styen

Neetu Chandra reflects on growing up in a middle-class joint family with no industry background

Neetu Chandra reflects on growing up in a middle-class joint family with no industry background

Meezaan Jafri says ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ director has a ‘poker face’

Meezaan Jafri says ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ director has a ‘poker face’

When Esha Deol revealed how her relationship with dad Dharmendra evolved over time

When Esha Deol revealed how her relationship with dad Dharmendra evolved over time

Rinku Dhawan feels the jinx has finally broken as she joins Rupali Ganguly in ‘Anupamaa’

Rinku Dhawan feels the jinx has finally broken as she joins Rupali Ganguly in ‘Anupamaa’

Rohit Sharma back as No. 1 ODI batter, Starc attains career-high in Test rankings

Rohit Sharma back as No. 1 ODI batter, Starc attains career-high in Test rankings

Ashes: Finch feels ‘explosive’ Head will have more impact in middle-order in Pink-ball Test

Ashes: Finch feels ‘explosive’ Travis Head will have more impact in middle-order in Pink-ball Test