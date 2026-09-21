Kareena Kapoor calls BFF Amrita Arora a 'poet' after receiving a heartfelt birthday wish

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan called BFF Amrita Arora a 'poet' after receiving a heartfelt birthday wish from her on her birthday.

As Bebo celebrated her 46th birthday on Monday, Amrita took to her official Insta handle and published a throwback picture with the birthday star. Her post also included another picture of Kareena flaunting a menu.

Wishing her best friend on her special day, Amrita compiled a sweet poem for her that went, "My darling beebo @kareenakapoorkhan ! Day ho ya night ,may we always hold on to each other tight,through sleepless nights (tears of joy emoji) and never loose sight of all our times we look forward to with so much might !!!! I wanted to write you a poem n so I did (tears of joy emojis) Happy Birthday bestie (Red heart and evil eye emoji) love you longtime (Smiling face with hearts, red heart, and first emoji) (sic)."

Responding to the post, Bebo called Amrita a poet in the comment section.

She shared, "You are a poet bro (Red heart emojis) love you Smiling face with hearts and pizza emoji) (sic)."

Apart from Amrita, many others used social media to wish Kareena on her birthday.

Her elder sister, actress Karisma Kapoor, also treated the netizens to a throwback picture of the Kapoor sisters. Little Bebo can be seen sitting next to Karisma on the swing in the pic that also included the caption,

"Happy birthday to the best sister ever (Red hearts and cake emoji) Always side by side Always twinning and winning (Smily face with kisses emoji) Love you mostest (Hugs emoji)."

Additionally, Priyanka Chopra also said ‘there will never be anyone like you’ in her birthday post for Bebo.

Taking to her official account, PeeCee shared a picture of Kareena in a leheriya saree and wrote, “Happy Birthday @kareenakapoorkhan There will never be anyone like you .”

--IANS

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