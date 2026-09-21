Calicut FC player dies in bike crash, teammate critically injured, Keralam CM condoles

Kozhikode Sep 21 (IANS) Football in Kerala was plunged into grief after Calicut FC defender Rijohn Jose, 29, died in a bike accident in Kozhikode late Sunday night, just days before the start of the new Super League Kerala season.

Rijohn, a native of Thrissur, was travelling with his Calicut FC teammate Gani Ahmed Nigam when their bike collided with another motorcycle near the flyover close to Malabar Christian College at around 10 p.m.

Both players were seriously injured and rushed to hospital. Rijohn succumbed to his injuries during treatment in the early hours of Monday. Calicut Football FC said Rijohn's public viewing will be held today at EMS Corporation Stadium, Calicut, from 2:30 PM to 3:00 PM.

Keralam Chief Minister Office alo condoled the the death of young football via X post. "Rijo, the key player of the Calicut FC team that won the first Super League Kerala in 2024, was a talent who made outstanding contributions to the football scene in Kerala. He, who donned boots for various prominent clubs in the country, met with an untimely demise while preparing for the new Super League season. We pray that Gani Ahmed, the footballer who was involved in the accident with Rijo and is currently undergoing treatment, recovers swiftly," the post read.

Sharing in the grief of Rijo Jose's family members, friends, and sports enthusiasts. Our respects.

Gani, who suffered serious head injuries, was initially admitted to a private hospital and was later shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for specialised treatment, and his condition is being monitored.

The tragedy came at a particularly painful time for Calicut FC, which was in intensive preparations for its opening Super League Kerala match. "Super League Kerala is deeply saddened by the passing of Rijohn Jose of Calicut FC. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, his teammates, Calicut FC, and everyone who knew him," Super League Kerala posted on X.

The team had been training at the JDT Ground in Vellimadukunnu ahead of its much-awaited opening fixture against Thiruvananthapuram Kombans at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on Saturday.

Rijohn was an important member of the Calicut FC squad and played as a defender. He had previously represented Forca Kochi and FC Kerala and had also turned out for clubs including FC Deccan, Wayanad United.

Gani Ahmed Nigam is also a familiar name in Kerala football. He represented Kerala in the last Santosh Trophy and was part of the Calicut FC squad for the Super League Kerala season.

According to police, the two were returning to their accommodation after training when the accident occurred. Their motorcycle collided with another bike coming from the opposite direction.

The impact threw the riders onto the road. Local residents and police rushed the injured to hospital soon after the accident.

Kozhikode City Police have registered a case and begun an investigation into the circumstances leading to the collision.

Rijohn's sudden death has left his teammates and the Calicut FC management devastated.

The Kerala Football Association and the club expressed their deep sorrow over the death of the young footballer, who had emerged as a promising player in Indian domestic football.

With the Super League Kerala season due to begin within days, the death has cast a pall of grief over the tournament and Kerala's football community.

--IANS

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