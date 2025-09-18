Karan Veer Mehra gets Injured on 'Silaa' set: 'Commitment is a promise you don’t break'

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actor Karan Veer Mehra suffered a painful leg injury while shooting for his next "Silaa". However, despite the challenge, he ensured that the shoot did not suffer.

“Commitment is a promise you don’t break,” Karan shared. He added, "It’s easy to give in when you’re uncomfortable, but I’ve always believed that keeping your word to your work is the real test.”

Talking about his experience, the 'Bigg Boss 18' contestant revealed that some of the days proved to be physically demanding, but his focus remained steady.

He added that he adjusted his training and paid close attention to his recovery, ensuring that nothing compromised his performance.

Expressing his sense of responsibility towards the people he works with, Karan said, “A project like Silaa involves so many creative minds and hardworking individuals. For me, it’s about respecting that collective effort by doing my part wholeheartedly.”

Highlighting how adversity builds character, he added, “Injuries heal, but the work you put in during tough times becomes part of who you are.”

Karan has been roped in as the antagonist in the highly-anticipated drama.

Made under the direction of Omung Kumar's "Silaa" stars Harshvardhan Rane as the protagonist. The project will feature him as a man on the path of emotional conflict and physical transformation.

In order to prepare for his role in the drama, the ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ actor trained in martial arts and stunt choreography.

Sadia Khateeb will be seen as the leading lady of the movie opposite Harshvardhan.

Zee Studios presents the Blue Lotus Pictures and Stark Entertainment production in association with Innovations India, produced by Omung Kumar, Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur, Captain Rahul Bali, and co-produced by Rahhat Shah Kazmi.

The release date for "Silaa" has not been announced yet.

--IANS

pm/