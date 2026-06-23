June 23, 2026 11:13 AM हिंदी

Karan Tacker clarifies he is ‘still single and seeking’ in an emotional post

Karan Tacker clarifies he is ‘still single and seeking’ in an emotional post

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) TV actor Karan Tacker, on Tuesday, marked a special family occasion as he celebrated his nephew’s first birthday with a heartfelt social media post.

Alongside the emotional message, the actor added a playful touch by joking that he is “still single and seeking.” The post offered a glimpse into his personal life. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Special Ops’ actor posted a couple of heartwarming photos in which he could be seen cuddling and posing with his nephew. The pictures speak volumes about the love the actor shares with him. One sweet shot captures Karan planting a kiss on the little one’s cheek.

For the caption, the ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ actor wrote, “Time flies, and for the first time in my life, I truly understand what that means. Feels like just yesterday I held you for the first time, and somehow you’re already 1yr today! Happy Birthday my little puppy, Mamu loves you Ps: he’s my Nephew, I am still single and seeking.”

Karan Tacker’s nephew is named Azarius. He is the son of Karan’s sister, Sasha Tacker, and her husband, Ashish Jasuja. The actor shares a close bond with his nephew and often posts adorable moments on his Instagram account.

Professionally, Karan Tacker made his acting debut with a brief role in the 2008 film “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.” He then stepped into television with “Love Ne Mila Di Jodi,” followed by “Rang Badalti Odhani.” His major breakthrough came with “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai,” which earned him widespread popularity and recognition.

The actor also appeared in the show “Special Ops,” where he played an undercover intelligence officer. Karan later reprised his role in “Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story” in 2021 and went on to portray IPS officer Amit Lodha in “Khakee: The Bihar Chapter” in 2022. Most recently, he was seen in “Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery.”

--IANS

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