Karan Mehra, Rohan Mehra, Ashnoor Kaur meet, mark Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai reunion

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Actor Karan Mehra reunited with his on-screen children Naksh and Naira from his superhit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

On account of Rohan's birthday, the reel father and children trio reunited at the latter's lavish birthday party on Monday.

Sharing pictures of their reunion, Karan took to his social media account and penned a birthday post for Rohan.

He wrote, “Happy Birthday chote @rohanmehraa

Wishing you a year filled with joy, love and all the success in the world. May this year bring you countless blessings & wonderful adventures! God Bless.”

He added, “Lovely seeing you always @ashnoorkaur & pleasure meeting you @humarabajaj24.”

The actor was also seen clicking a pictorial with his on-screen daughter Ashnoor Kaur’s BFF and actor Abhishek Bajaj.

Talking about Karan, Rohan and Ashnoor in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the actors essayed the roles of Naitik, Naksh and Naira respectively.

Karan Mehra was a part of the superhit show for 8 long years. From 2009 to 2017, Karan essayed the role of Naitik Singhania.

Rohan as Naksh and Ashnoor as Naira were a part of the show for almost 2 years and joined in after a big keao of 15 years in the show, after which the plot had shifted to Australia from India.

The show also starred actress Hina Khan as the lead, and in the character of Akshara.

She was paired opposite Karan Mehra and together they ruled the roost as the most favourite on-screen couple of television industry.

–IANS

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