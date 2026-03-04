Karan Kundrra says ‘peace feels better’’ with Tejasswi Prakash, shares romantic vacation video

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Television power couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, recently gave a glimpse of their romantic getaway.

Karan shared a loved-up video montage from their recent vacation, on his social media account.

Karan dropped a video featuring many fun l clips from the trip and captioned it as, “Peace feels better with you."

The video montage opens with the couple posing on a boat against the backdrop of a breathtaking waterfall.

Both of them are seen dressed in chic holiday outfits with hats and sunglasses. The video then heads on to show the two enjoying water sports, including parasailing high above the sea with a rainbow-hued parachute, and riding an inflatable tube across the water body.

In another video clip, Tejasswi and Karan are seen riding a scooter together, followed by an adventurous ATV ride through scenic hilly terrain.

One of the video clips also features the overlay text that reads, “POV: Each time she smiles, your heart chooses her again,” adding a romantic touch to the visuals.

Karan and Tejasswi are touted as one of the most adorable couples of the television industry.

Recently, Karan in a conversation with IANS had said that the moment he wraps up work, all he wants to do is rush to Tejasswi and be with her.

“As soon as I pack up, I am like, where is Teja, where are you,, should I come here, should I come there? Yeah, it's like this,” he told IANS.

Karan and Tejasswi who are fondly known as ‘TejRan’ by their fans, began dating during their popular stint on the reality show “Bigg Boss 15” in the year 2021.

While their relationship inside the house went through many ups and downs, the couple emerged stronger after the show and have now been together for over four years.

Currently, Karan and Tejasswi are seen together on “Celebrity Laughter Chefs”.

–IANS

rd/