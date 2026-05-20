Cyprus President arrives in Mumbai on four-day State Visit to India

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides on Wednesday arrived in Mumbai for his four-day State Visit to India.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Jishnu Dev Varma warmly received President Christodoulides at the airport.

While extending a warm welcome to President Christodoulides, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that his visit to India highlights the growing momentum of bilateral partnership.

President Christodoulides is scheduled to participate in a Business Forum in Mumbai.

"A warm welcome to India! President Christodulides of the Republic of Cyprus has arrived in Mumbai on his State Visit to India. President Christodoulides was accorded a ceremonial welcome. He was warmly received by Maharashtra Governor Shri Jishnu Dev Varma and CM Shri Devendra Fadnavis of Maharashtra at the Mumbai airport," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

"India and Cyprus share time-tested and close relations rooted in shared values and strong people-to-people ties. President Christodoulides’ visit highlights the growing momentum of India–Cyprus partnership," he added.

Ahead of his arrival in India, Christodoulides termed his State Visit to India as "very important" while asserting that it would mark a crucial point in further strengthening the "already excellent" ties between both nations.

"This is a very important trip, following the visit of the Prime Minister of the country to Cyprus last June, where the foundations were laid for a strategic cooperation, not only on political issues, but also on issues of economy, investments, tourism – since we are at an event for tourism in our country," Cyprus Mail quoted Christodoulides as saying at an event before his departure to India.

During his May 20-23 State Visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Cyprus President will travel to New Delhi and Mumbai and is expected to sign several agreements.

PM Modi and Christodoulides are scheduled to hold discussions on further strengthening bilateral cooperation in various areas of mutual interest including trade, investment, technology, education, culture, mobility, defence and security, Artificial Intelligence (AI), FinTech, innovation and research.

According to a statement issued by the MEA, both leaders will also discuss issues of regional and global importance, including cooperation in multilateral fora. PM Modi will host a luncheon in honour of the visiting dignitary.

On his visit to India, Christodoulides will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Cyprus Minister of Foreign Affairs Constantinos Kombos, Minister of Transport, Communications and Alexis Vafeades, senior officials and business leaders. This will be President Christodoulides' first visit to India after assuming office.

"The visit of President Christodoulides is taking place within a year of the historic visit of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to Cyprus on 15-16 June 2025, which was the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Cyprus in over two decades. This visit assumes added significance in view of Cyprus’ ongoing Presidency of the Council of the European Union," the MEA stated.

President Christodoulides will also call on President Droupadi Murmu, who will host an official banquet in the honour of visiting dignitary. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar too will call on President Christodoulides. During his visit to India, President Christodoulides will participate in a Business Forum in Mumbai.

"India and Cyprus share close and time-tested partnership. The visit will build upon the ongoing momentum in bilateral relations, reflecting the shared commitment of both sides to further deepen cooperation, including in the wider India–EU context. The two countries will mark 65 years of diplomatic relations on 10 February 2027," the MEA mentioned.

--IANS

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