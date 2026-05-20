Woman arrested with drugs in J&K's Reasi; third NDPS case filed

Reasi, May 20 (IANS) Continuing its sustained crackdown on drug trafficking under the ongoing 'Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyaan', police in the Union Territory's Reasi district recovered 58 grams of 'ganja' (narcotics) from a woman, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the woman already has two cases of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act registered against her, one in January and the other in April this year.

On May 19, a team from Katra Police Station intercepted a woman for routine checking at Varun Chowk. During the search, 58 grams of 'ganja' was recovered from her possession.

The accused has been identified as Sanjana, a resident of Amritsar and presently residing at Saraswati Chowk in Reasi.

Following the latest recovery, a third case under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Katra Police Station.

Police said that further investigation is underway.

Reasi Police has appealed to the public to cooperate in its commitment of eradicating the drug menace by sharing information related to drug peddling and substance abuse to help build a drug-free society.

Meanwhile, the police in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district said on Wednesday that it has destroyed illegal poppy cultivation under the 'Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyaan'.

During the ongoing 100-day long campaign, police have been carrying out aggressive anti-drug operations throughout the Union Territory.

The anti-drug campaign is to save the future generations of people from drug addiction and the campaign has been described as the war against narco-terrorism by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha.

While launching the 'Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyaan' on April 6, L-G Sinha said that some of the latest punitive actions against drug smugglers, peddlers and those involved in drug trade, are cancellation of passport, Aadhaar card, driving licence and attachment of property created by funds generated through drug trade.

The L-G has been visiting every district of the Union Territory to lead anti-drug marches to ensure that the administration and society act together to rid the youth of drug addiction.

--IANS

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