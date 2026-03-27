March 27, 2026 11:48 PM हिंदी

Karan Johar says 'Dhurandhar 2' reminded him of the 70s solid Hindi cinema in single screens

Karan Johar says 'Dhurandhar 2' reminded him of the 70s solid Hindi cinema in single screens

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar said that the recent blockbuster "Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge" reminded him of the 70s solid Hindi cinema, which used to be watched on single screens.

Karan shared in his latest Instagram post that watching those movies inspired him to be a part of this fraternity, and watching "Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge" made him realize how grateful he is for living that dream today.

Praising the storytelling style of Aditya Dhar, the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' maker penned on the photo-sharing app, "The discussions on Testosterone, hyper alpha energy and deep rooted patriotism will continue as it must… BUT #DHURANDHAR2 is so much more than that … the heart wrenching back story of Jaskirat… the heartbreaking sacrifices made for our motherland…. The humanisation and layered back story even of the antagonist… the impeccable craft… the soundscape and the all round cinematic prowess proves the brilliance and directorial command of ADITYA DHAR … what an absloutely astounding and outstanding filmmaker he is… he not only raises the mainstream bar but also creates a new one… yeh naya director hai!!! Box office records todke ghusega bhi aur har record maarega bhi!! (sic)"

Congratulating protagonist Ranveer Singh on the best work of his career to date, KJo added, "Aur aur aur @ranveersingh tu kya hua yaar?!?????? Your career BEST work and every tear of yours, every quiet stare, each time you walk with undeniable swag you prove you are one of the greats!!! You are and will always be an artist of huge calibre for the ages…. True DHURANDHAR MOVIE STAR!!! …."

Reminiscing about the good old days, the 'Dharma' head concluded saying, "I went back to the days I watched pure solid Hindi cinema in single screens in the 70s… and came out satiated and dreamt of being a part of this business… today I am a part of the fraternity and Dhurandhar reminded me of how proud and grateful I am to be here today… @adityadharfilms @officialjiostudios".

--IANS

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