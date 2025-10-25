Karan Johar reveals why he is extremely protective of Janhvi Kapoor

Mumbai Oct 25 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar recently opened up about his emotional connection with actress Janhvi Kapoor.

He shared that his protectiveness towards Janhvi comes from his forever admiration and obsession with her late mother, superstar Sridevi. Karan revealed it all during the latest episode of the talk show 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle', where Karan and actress Kajol recollected their own personal experiences with Sridevi.

Speaking his heart out, Karan described Sridevi as a huge influence in his childhood and also called her one of the most inspiring figures in the Indian film industry. He said, “My complete protective instinct toward Janhvi comes from my crazy, mad, obsessive love for her mother. I feel like I have also inherited her in my life, like I have to emotionally protect her.”

Karan went on to describe Sridevi as a defining influence in his childhood, calling her one of the most iconic and inspiring figures of Indian cinema. During the same episode, actress Kajol also shared a heartfelt story from her early years in the industry, recalling her first encounter with Sridevi.

“I was 19 years old and shooting for Baazigar in Film City when I heard that Sridevi was nearby. I called my father in a panic and told him to come immediately because I wanted to meet her. I stood outside her van and told her, ‘You are the only person I think is amazing. If you ever start an acting school, I will be your first student.’

Further, Karan Johar added that both he and Kajol have always been avid admirers of Sridevi. “We love her. Kajol and I have our little bandwagon. We stand on our own podium and scream for your mom," he said while addressing Janhvi Kapoor.

For the uninitiated, Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, in Dubai due to accidental drowning at the age of 54.

Sridevi's death just months before Janhvi's debut film, Dhadak. Lakhs of fans took to the streets of Mumbai to bid her a tearful farewell during her funeral procession.

