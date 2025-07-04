July 04, 2025 3:54 PM हिंदी

Karan Johar reveals how Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther cracked The Traitors’ biggest question to win

Karan Johar reveals how Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther cracked The Traitors’ biggest question to win

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Ace filmmaker Karan Johar has opened up about the winning moment on “The Traitors,” revealing how Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther cracked the show’s biggest question in the finale.

According to the host, their sharp observation and timely decision-making played a key role in their victory. KJo, who led the season with his signature wit and charm, shared that the show was everything he hoped it would be—explosive, emotional, totally unpredictable, and entertaining.

In a statement, Karan stated, “The Traitors was everything we hoped it would be—explosive, emotional, totally unpredictable, and wildly entertaining. Watching the players navigate betrayal, strategy, and sheer instinct has been a masterclass in human psychology. Uorfi and Nikita may come from different worlds, but together, they cracked the game’s biggest question—who can you trust when trust is the only currency? Their win wasn’t just well-deserved—it was, honestly, iconic.”

Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther emerged as champions of the first season of "The Traitors." Talking about her journey, the 'Bigg Boss OTT' fame model shared, “The Traitors was the wildest rollercoaster I’ve ever been on—emotionally, psychologically, and physically draining in every way possible. It made me question everything and everyone, and yet somehow still helped me find my strength.”

“People saw me as the wild card, the chaos—but I brought heart, instincts, and honesty to the game. I wasn’t pretending, I wasn’t playing safe, and I definitely wasn’t backing down. Winning The Traitors isn’t just about surviving—it’s about standing in a room full of betrayal and still being unafraid to speak my truth. Together, Nikita and I unmasked and beat the traitors at their own game.”

“The Traitors” brought together 20 celebrity players, including Anshula Kapoor, Apoorva, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Nourouzi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Janvi Gaur, Jasmine Bhasin, Karan Kundrra, Lakshmi Manchu, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Raftaar, Raj Kundra, Sahil Salathia, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sufi Motiwala, and Uorfi Javed.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Mohit Suri calls ‘Saiyaara' his tribute to the first Aashiqui film

Mohit Suri calls ‘Saiyaara' his tribute to the first Aashiqui film

Barcelona target Nico Williams signs eight-year extension with Athletic Club (Credit: Athletic Club/X)

Barcelona target Nico Williams signs eight-year extension with Athletic Club

Paras Chhabra reveals what really happened with Parag Tyagi and his dog after Shefali’s demise

Paras Chhabra reveals what really happened with Parag Tyagi and his dog after Shefali’s demise

Sara Ali Khan calls it a big day as Ibrahim's Sarzameen trailer out along with Metro... In Dino

Sara Ali Khan calls it a big day as Ibrahim's Sarzameen trailer out along with Metro... In Dino

Defence stocks up after govt’s Rs 1.05 lakh crore procurement drive

Defence stocks up over govt’s Rs 1.05 lakh crore procurement drive

EaseMyTrip co-founder Prashant Pitti pledges share worth Rs 93.6 crore for ‘personal use’

EaseMyTrip co-founder Prashant Pitti pledges share worth Rs 93.6 crore for ‘personal use’

Helly Shah calls her film transformation from baby bump to cabin crew 'not easy'

Helly Shah calls her film transformation from baby bump to cabin crew 'not easy'

Hansal Mehta questions the purpose of formulaic promotions: ‘Same actors, same podcasts’

Hansal Mehta questions the purpose of formulaic promotions: ‘Same actors, same podcasts’

US to start sending letters to trade partners on tariff hikes kicking in from Aug 1

US to start sending letters to trade partners on tariff hikes kicking in from Aug 1

Vivek Agnihotri treats with 'The Bengal Files' promo ahead of the 'Never Again USA Tour'

Vivek Agnihotri treats with 'The Bengal Files' promo ahead of the 'Never Again USA Tour'