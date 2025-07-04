Karan Johar reveals how Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther cracked The Traitors’ biggest question to win

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Ace filmmaker Karan Johar has opened up about the winning moment on “The Traitors,” revealing how Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther cracked the show’s biggest question in the finale.

According to the host, their sharp observation and timely decision-making played a key role in their victory. KJo, who led the season with his signature wit and charm, shared that the show was everything he hoped it would be—explosive, emotional, totally unpredictable, and entertaining.

In a statement, Karan stated, “The Traitors was everything we hoped it would be—explosive, emotional, totally unpredictable, and wildly entertaining. Watching the players navigate betrayal, strategy, and sheer instinct has been a masterclass in human psychology. Uorfi and Nikita may come from different worlds, but together, they cracked the game’s biggest question—who can you trust when trust is the only currency? Their win wasn’t just well-deserved—it was, honestly, iconic.”

Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther emerged as champions of the first season of "The Traitors." Talking about her journey, the 'Bigg Boss OTT' fame model shared, “The Traitors was the wildest rollercoaster I’ve ever been on—emotionally, psychologically, and physically draining in every way possible. It made me question everything and everyone, and yet somehow still helped me find my strength.”

“People saw me as the wild card, the chaos—but I brought heart, instincts, and honesty to the game. I wasn’t pretending, I wasn’t playing safe, and I definitely wasn’t backing down. Winning The Traitors isn’t just about surviving—it’s about standing in a room full of betrayal and still being unafraid to speak my truth. Together, Nikita and I unmasked and beat the traitors at their own game.”

“The Traitors” brought together 20 celebrity players, including Anshula Kapoor, Apoorva, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Nourouzi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Janvi Gaur, Jasmine Bhasin, Karan Kundrra, Lakshmi Manchu, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Raftaar, Raj Kundra, Sahil Salathia, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sufi Motiwala, and Uorfi Javed.

--IANS

ps/