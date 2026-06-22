June 22, 2026 4:25 PM हिंदी

Karan Johar jets off for holiday with kids Yash and Roohi

Karan Johar jets off for holiday with kids Yash and Roohi

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar was spotted at Mumbai airport travelling with his children, Yash and Roohi.

On Monday, Karan was seen in a casual look as he made his way through the airport terminal with his children. In a video, the filmmaker is seen stepping out of his car while his children, Yash and Roohi, arrive in a separate vehicle.

He was also seen shielding them from the paparazzi as they entered the airport premises. For the outing, Karan opted for a tracksuit paired with shoes and completed his look with stylish sunglasses. He was also carrying a small bag and some files in his hand.

Meanwhile, his children Yash and Roohi were seen dressed stylishly as well. Yash wore a white jacket paired with jeans, while Roohi kept it casual in a T-shirt and trousers. It seems like they are heading out for a family vacation to an undisclosed location.

For the unversed, Karan Johar welcomed his twins, Yash and Roohi, via surrogacy in 2017. He co-parents his two children with his mother, Hiroo Johar.

Last year, on Father’s Day, the director reflected on his journey as a single parent.

The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director had written, “My decision to be a single parent has been the single most emotionally satisfying decision I could have ever made… the answer to my every prayer to the universe….”

KJo added, “I was told to read books, listen to podcasts and to speak to other parents for help and guidance .. and while I truly appreciate all the good intentions of generous advice I feel each journey of a parent ( more so a single parent ) is truly unique and needs to be dealt with on your personal instinct… there are no rules for parenting there are just instincts that guide me everyday… I know I will falter, fumble and fall…. But the abundant love always makes me eventually rise…. Today I celebrate myself … for completing my own half existence with the presence of my blessings Roohi and Yash… they filled a deep void and created some more space for love in my aura and heart… #happyfathersday.” (sic)

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Top Israeli defence official meets Rajnath Singh, expresses commitment to deepen strategic ties

Top Israeli defence official meets Rajnath Singh, expresses commitment to deepen strategic ties

Adele planning huge comeback to music, swings between UK, US

Adele planning huge comeback to music, swings between UK, US

Aamir Bashir opens up on ‘double whammy’ of his ‘Raakh’ character

Aamir Bashir opens up on ‘double whammy’ of his ‘Raakh’ character

From Kashmir's Kheer Bhawani to Ghaziabad's Tulmulla, a community still waiting to return home

From Kashmir's Kheer Bhawani to Ghaziabad's Tulmulla, a community still waiting to return home

Dia Mirza recalls the time when Salman Khan predicted, 'Ek din tu meri maa ka role karegi'

Dia Mirza recalls the time when Salman Khan predicted, 'Ek din tu meri maa ka role karegi'

FIFA WC: When and where to watch Jordan vs Algeria, know all details

FIFA WC: When and where to watch Jordan vs Algeria, know all details

Aadhaar app crosses 3.1 crore downloads, 40 lakh people update mobile number

Aadhaar app crosses 3.1 crore downloads, 40 lakh people update mobile number

Women’s T20 WC: When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Ireland clash, know all details (Credit: X/Cricket Ireland)

Women’s T20 WC: When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Ireland clash, know all details

Vardhan Puri celebrates 'Daadu' Amrish Puri’s 94th birth anniversary with his favourite dal-roti & Kishore Kumar songs

Vardhan Puri celebrates 'Daadu' Amrish Puri’s 94th birth anniversary with his favourite dal-roti & Kishore Kumar songs

Women’s T20 WC: Desperate Sri Lanka face winless Ireland in must-win clash (Preview)

Women’s T20 WC: Desperate Sri Lanka face winless Ireland in must-win clash (Preview)