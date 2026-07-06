July 06, 2026 6:24 PM हिंदी

‘Kar Le Shaadi’ featuring Mahesh Manjrekar and Khushali Kumar showcases playful banter between father, daughter

‘Kar Le Shaadi’ featuring Mahesh Manjrekar and Khushali Kumar showcases playful banter between father, daughter

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) The recently released track ‘Kar Le Shaadi’ from the upcoming film ‘Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi’ is a playful conversation between a father and daughter.

The video of the song features Mahesh Manjrekar and Khushali Kumar, and sees a doting father hilariously convincing his daughter to embrace marriage, with the catchy hook line, "Kar le shaadi, na samajh isko barbaadi”.

The song has been crooned by Jazim Sharma, Deepali Sathe and Rimi Dhar, and is composed by Jazim Sharma, with lyrics furnished by J.P. Gangwar. The song is packed with infectious beats and playful visuals, and perfectly captures the fun-filled, family-entertainer spirit of the film.

Talking about the song, producer Akashaditya Lama shared, “‘Kar Le Shaadi’ is meant to leave audiences smiling. It's a playful conversation between a father and daughter, wrapped in humour, music and catchy lyrics that everyone can hum along to. The phrase 'Kar le shaadi, na samajh isko barbaadi' perfectly captures the film's light-hearted spirit”.

“Mahesh sir and Khushali have brought so much warmth and comic timing to the song, making it one of my favourite moments from the film”, he added.

‘Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi’ is produced by Siddharth Banerjee, Akashaditya Lama and Vikas Aggarwal. The film also stars Piyush Mishra, and promises a wholesome family entertainer filled with laughter, emotions and unexpected twists. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on July 24, 2026.

--IANS

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