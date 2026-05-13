Kapil Dev, Amandeep Johl meet Delhi Lt Governor; discuss golf’s role in Delhi’s global-city vision

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Padma Bhushan Kapil Dev, President of Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), and Amandeep Johl, CEO of PGTI, called on Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, and discussed how golf could contribute to Delhi’s ambition of becoming a world-class global city.

During the interaction, the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor requested Kapil Dev’s support for the Government of Delhi’s vision and initiatives aimed at strengthening the capital’s global stature.

Kapil Dev conveyed that he would be glad to personally devote his time and support to any meaningful initiative that contributes to the growth, image, and international profile of Delhi. “Delhi already has a strong foundation for golf. I would be happy to contribute my time to any initiative that helps the capital grow in stature and build a stronger international identity through sport,” Kapil Dev said.

Kapil Dev presented a book on Sikh Gurdwaras, a book very dear to him, to the Hon’ble Lt. Governor during the meeting.

It was highlighted that Delhi already possesses the foundations for such a vision through iconic venues, including Delhi Golf Club, which hosts the prestigious India Championship featuring some of the best golfers in the world; Qutab Golf Course, where the PGTI Players Championship was successfully conducted; and the upcoming golf development at Dwarka, being planned by the Delhi Development Authority.

Amandeep Johl said, “Delhi is central to Indian golf’s growth story. With its established venues and upcoming facilities, the city has the platform to support a stronger calendar of professional golf events. DP World PGTI would be happy to work with relevant stakeholders to strengthen this ecosystem.”

The meeting further explored how golf, tourism, major sporting events, hospitality, and international engagement could together add a strong sporting dimension to Delhi’s wider positioning as a premier global capital.

The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) serves as the official governing and sanctioning body for men’s professional golf in India and is a recognised member of the International Golf Federation and the ‘International Federation of PGA Tours’.

--IANS

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