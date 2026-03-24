March 24, 2026 8:15 PM हिंदी

Kantara mimicry row: Court asks Ranveer Singh to apologise

Kantara mimicry row: Court asks Ranveer Singh to apologise

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) The Karnataka High Court reviewed a petition filed by Ranveer Singh seeking to dismiss a private complaint and FIR registered over his alleged derogatory comments about a divine character in Rishab Shetty's "Kantara: Chapter 1."

During the hearing, a single-judge bench of Justice M. Nagaprasanna questioned the delay in filing objections.

They further noted that Ranveer's comments were "not right", emphasizing the responsibility of public figures in their statements.

It was argued that Ranveer's previous apology on social media was insincere. It was demanded that he should visit Chamundi Hill along with his counsel to apologise in person.

The bench agreed to this, further suggesting that if Ranveer is asked to appear before the court for an apology, he should comply.

The court has adjourned the matter to April 10 for further hearing.

Refreshing your memory, Ranveer faced some massive backlash after a video of his from the event went viral on social media, where he was heard calling Chamundi daiva a "Female ghost".

Expressing his appreciation for the movie, Ranveer was heard saying, "I watched Kantara Chapter 1 in theatres, and Rishab, it was an outstanding performance, especially when the female ghost (Chamundi daiva) enters your body that shot was amazing."

However, he did not stop there; after this, he went on to imitate the scene in which Chamundi daiva possesses Rishabh.

This sparked backlash from the netizens who pointed out that Chamundi is a Goddess and not a Ghost.

Later on, the 'Dhurandhar' actor even issued a heartfelt apology on social media, claiming that he just wanted to show his appreciation for Rishab Shetty's exceptional performance as an actor.

"My intention was to highlight Rishabh's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise," his post read.

--IANS

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