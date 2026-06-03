Kannada's first-ever sports microdrama 'Kit Boy to Cricket King' launched

Bangalore, June 3 (IANS)The first-ever sports microdrama in Kannada, 'Kit Boy to Cricket King', directed by Jegan MS and featuring actors Varun Aradhya and Tejus Gowda in the lead, has now been launched, its makers announced on Wednesday.

Bullet, the microdrama app, announced the launch of this sports microdrama series, much to delight of audiences.

Headlined by popular actor and digital creator Varun Aradhya alongside renowned influencer Tejus Gowda, the series combines the passion of cricket with an emotionally compelling story of ambition, resilience and self-belief.

Marking a significant milestone for the platform, Kit Boy to Cricket King is Bullet's expansion into sports genre led microdrama, further strengthening the platform's commitment to creating premium content for mobile-first audiences.

Sources in the know say that at the heart of the series is Raja, a young man from a modest background whose love for cricket is boundless but whose opportunities are limited. Working as a kit boy and watching the game from the sidelines, Raja dreams of a future that seems out of reach. When fate finally presents him with a chance to prove himself, he embarks on a remarkable journey filled with challenges, rivalries, sacrifices and triumphs.

More than a sports drama, 'Kit Boy to Cricket King' will be a story about overcoming adversity, breaking barriers and proving that determination can take you from the margins to the centre stage.

Varun Aradhya essays the role of Raja, while Tejus Gowda plays Vihan, a talented and privileged cricketing star whose rivalry becomes a defining force in Raja's journey. The series also stars Abhijhna Vishwanath in a pivotal role.

Launching at a time when cricket continues to dominate conversations across the country, Kit Boy to Cricket King has already begun generating significant excitement online.

Ahead of the launch, Varun Aradhya shared a special video from the IPL Final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, where he took his fiancée to watch the marquee clash and surprised her with the first look of Kit Boy to Cricket King. The heartwarming moment quickly crossed over five million views, with fans celebrating both RCB's victory and the glimpse of the highly anticipated microdrama series.

Bringing together authentic cricket action, cinematic storytelling and a level of visual ambition rarely attempted in the category, Kit Boy to Cricket King sets a new benchmark for sports storytelling in the microdrama format.

BULLET microdrama app Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer Azim Lalani said, "'Kit Boy to Cricket King' represents an important milestone for Bullet as our first sports microdrama series. We are also proud to bring to audiences Kannada's first-ever sports microdrama. While cricket serves as the backdrop, the heart of the story lies in a narrative rooted in the aspirations of countless young dreamers who dare to challenge their circumstances. With the popularity of youth icons like Varun Aradhya and Tejus Gowda, coupled with a powerful underdog narrative, we are confident that the series will strike a chord with audiences throughout the country."

Lead actor and Kannada sensation Varun Aradhya said,"What I loved most about working on 'Kit Boy to Cricket King' is that it's not just about cricket, it's about believing in yourself when nobody else does. Raja's journey is something many young people will relate to. Being part of Kannada's first-ever sports microdrama makes it even more special, and I can't wait for audiences to watch it."

--IANS

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