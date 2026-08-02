Deepika Padukone's post about struggles of lifting during pregnancy hints at daughter Dua

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone is all set to embrace motherhood yet again as she will soon be welcoming her second child with husband Ranveer Singh.

Although the 'Piku' actress has refrained from sharing pictures of herself on social media lately, she keeps her Instagram family hooked with a couple of relatable posts highlighting the various struggles of pregnancy.

On Sunday, Deepika took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and dropped another fun glimpse of her challenging yet fruitful pregnancy journey.

The clip uploaded by the 'Tamasha' actress on the photo-sharing app featured a pregnant woman lifting her toddler in her arms.

The post, reshared by Deepika, further included the caption, "Don't lift anything over 20 pounds while pregnant. Me this entire pregnancy (sic)."

The video shared with a Spider-Man sticker is believed to be a reference to her daughter Dua, who will soon turn two.

Prior to this, Deepika posted another such reel where she stressed the challenges of pregnant women who have to wake up several times at night to use the bathroom.

The hilarious clip showed a pregnant woman, half asleep, making her way to the washroom for another midnight visit.

Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer announced that they are expecting their second child together in April this year.

Sharing the happy announcement with the netizens, they dropped a sweet photo of Dua holding a pregnancy test kit showing a positive result.

After being in a relationship for many years, Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in an intimate yet lavish ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, in November 2018.

Talking about her professional commitments, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan yet again in Siddharth Anand's highly-awaited 'King'.

Deepika's lineup also includes Atlee and Allu Arjun’s 'Raaka'. The project will mark the 'Pathaan' actress's primary collaboration with AA.

--IANS

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