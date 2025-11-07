Kane Williamson to replace Taijul Islam in DSG's squad for SA20 2026: Report

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is set to rejoin the Durban’s Super Giants (DSG) for the upcoming 2026 edition of the SA20, replacing Bangladesh’s left-arm spinner Taijul Islam.

Taijul, who was signed by DSG for R500,000 (approximately USD 28,858) during the mega auction in September, is expected to miss the tournament’s fourth season, ESPNcricinfo reported. His unavailability has opened the door for the experienced New Zealand batter to make his return to the franchise.

Williamson previously represented DSG in the 2025 SA20 season, marking his debut in the tournament. Despite being the team’s leading run-scorer — amassing 233 runs in eight innings at an impressive average of 46.60 and a strike rate of 118.87 — he was released after the campaign.

The team endured a difficult season, finishing at the bottom of the table, but Williamson’s consistency with the bat was one of the few positives in their otherwise disappointing run. His re-signing suggests DSG are keen to inject stability and experience into their batting lineup as they aim for a turnaround in the 2026 season.

Williamson’s return to the SA20 extends his growing involvement in franchise cricket around the world. In recent months, he has taken on new roles and competitions: last month, he was appointed strategic advisor to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL.

Earlier this year, he made his debut in The Hundred and returned to the Vitality Blast after a seven-year hiatus. His flexible contract with New Zealand Cricket now allows him to pursue more overseas opportunities.

Adding another chapter to his evolving career, Williamson recently announced his retirement from T20 internationals, just months before the 2026 T20 World Cup. In SA20 2026, he will line up alongside stars like Noor Ahmad, Sunil Narine, and Jos Buttler, as DSG look to mount a stronger challenge. The tournament begins on December 26, with DSG hosting MI Cape Town on December 28 in Durban.

