Kamal Haasan celebrates '75 years of a remarkable life' as Rajinikanth turns a year older

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Veteran actor Kamal Haasan celebrated '75 years of a remarkable life and 50 years of legendary cinema' as superstar Rajinikanth turned a year older on Friday.

Haasan took to his official X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle and dropped a photo of the two legends twinning in black.

Wishing Thalaiva on his birthday, Haasan wrote on the micro-blogging site, "75 years of a remarkable life. 50 years of legendary cinema. Happy birthday, my friend @rajinikanth (sic)."

Two of the most celebrated names in Indian cinema, Haasan and Rajinikanth, have collaborated on numerous projects in multiple languages, such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, over the years.

They first came together for the 1975 outing "Apoorva Raagangal", after which they were seen together in several releases including "Alavuddinum Athbutha Vilakkum", "Ninaithale Inikkum", "Anthuleni Katha", "Moondru Mudichu", "Avargal", "Thappu Thalangal", "Ninaithale Inikkum", "Thillu Mullu", " Illamai Oonjaladukirathu", "Aadu Puli Aatam", "Alladinum Arputha Vilakkakum", "Aval Appadithen", "Vayasu "Pilichindi", "Natchathiram", "Pathinaru Vayathinile", and "Thayillamal Nannilai".

Both Haasan and Rajinikanth were also seen making a guest appearance in the movies "Natchathiram", "Saranam Ayyappa" and "Uruvangal Maralam".

Rajinikanth did a cameo appearance in Haasan's "Apoorva Raagangal", "Thayillamal Nannilai", and "Geraftaar", whereas Hassan guest appeared in Thalaiva's "Anthuleni Katha", "Thappu Thalangal", and "Thillu Mullu".

The movie buffs love to see the two legends together on screen.

Wishes have been pouring in from all sides for the superstar on his 75th birthday.

Dhanush, who was married to Rajinikanth’s elder daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, took to his X (Formerly known as Twitter) handle and wrote, "Happy birthday thalaiva," followed by folded hands, star-struck, smiling face with sunglasses, and red heart emojis.

Actor Jackie Shroff's birthday wish for Rajinikanth included a picture posing with the superstar on the micro-blogging site, along with the “Kaavaalaa” track from the 2023 film “Jailer” as the background score.

--IANS

pm/