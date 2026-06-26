Kajal Aggarwal on ‘The India Story: Slow Poison’: It reflects fears many parents carry today

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) The makers of “The India Story: Slow Poison” on Friday unveiled the teaser of the upcoming film, and it spotlights the alarming issue of pesticide farming along with its impact on the society. Actress Kajal Aggarwal says the movie reflects the fears and concerns that many parents carry today.

Kajal said in a statement: "The India Story is a film with a strong social message at its core. As a mother, the story resonated with me on a very personal level because it reflects the fears and concerns that many parents carry today.”

“The teaser offers a glimpse into a reality that often remains hidden from public view. I hope the film creates awareness and encourages people to be more conscious about the food they consume and the impact it has on future generations,” he added.

The teaser showcases the struggle of Kajal and Shreyas, as they fight for justice while uncovering the reality of pesticide farming.

It highlights the growing health risks posed by the toxic substances increasingly finding their way into everyday food consumption, particularly among the younger generation. Through an emotional and socially relevant narrative, the film attempts to bring attention to an issue that often goes unnoticed despite its far-reaching consequences.

Shreyas said: "What drew me to The India Story was the relevance of its subject. Pesticide Farming is an issue that affects every household, yet we rarely stop to think about its long-term consequences.”

Through his character's journey, he hopes audiences connect with the “emotional struggle of an ordinary parent fighting against a system much larger than himself.”

He added: “This is a story that entertains, but more importantly, it starts an important conversation."

Talking about the film, Director Chettan DK said that “The India Story” is a conversation that we as a society need to have.

The director added: “Through this story, we wanted to shed light on the alarming reality of Pesticide Farming and the silent health crisis it creates. The teaser is only a glimpse into a much larger issue that affects millions of families every day.”

The filmmaker concluded: “Our aim is to create awareness, provoke thought, and encourage audiences to question what ends up on their plates."

The project is backed by co-producers Swati Vinayak Saindane, Anita Jadhav, Vinayak Saindane, Kalpesh Shah, Devyani Khorate, and Prem Joshi.

The technical team includes cinematographer Nishant Bhagwat, music composer Mangesh Dhakde, editor Ashish Mhatre, lyricist Shakeel Azami, and sound designer Anmol Bhave.

Presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios, The India Story is written and produced by Sagar B. Shinde. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on July 24, and will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

--IANS

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