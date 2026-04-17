Kailash Kher's latest track ‘Jogi’ is inspired by ancient folk poetry & spiritual wisdom

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Padma Shri singer Kailash Kher has treated the music lovers with another melodious rendition, "Jogi", which is a soulful tribute to Bhakti and Sanatan Dharma.

Deeply rooted in the Bhakti tradition, “Jogi” is a heartfelt rendition inspired by ancient folk poetry and spiritual wisdom.

The music video is also a visual tribute to Adi Shankaracharya and traces his legendary journey and the establishment of the sacred Mathas. Additionally, it further honours the living gurus and spiritual torchbearers who carry forward these eternal values in modern India.

Speaking about his latest number, Kailash Kher revealed that "Jogi" is not just a song for him, but an inward journey.

"The same emotion felt by saints and mystics for centuries lives in this music. The vision of Adi Shankaracharya reminds us that true dharma is timeless — it continues to thrive in every seeker walking the path of truth,” he went on to share.

Apart from his professional updates, the singer also uses social media to provide a glimpse into her personal life.

In March, he shared some precious moments from his Himalayan getaway to Almora.

He took to his social media handle and published a carousel of pictures and videos capturing the picturesque view and the comfort of the local food.

Kailash Kher was seen devouring rotis straight from the ‘Chulha’. Wrapped in a shawl and a woollen cap, the singer enjoyed the freshly made food.

“Snippets from the Himalayan home Chulhe ki roti, authentic food, crisp air, cool winds and a very happy inner child it," read the caption on the post.

In another one of the clips, the singer stood on a hill path waving cheerfully at the camera with the breathtaking Himalayan landscape behind him.

We could also see him playfully walking along a dirt trail in the hills, refreshing himself in the peaceful surroundings.

--IANS

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